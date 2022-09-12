Werewolf by Night: Kevin Feige Says Special Is Dark and Scary

Marvel Studios has slowly crept closer to the realm of horror, dipping its toes into the genre with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now, the Kevin Feige-led outfit is going full-fledged Halloween Special when Werewolf by Night hits Disney+ early next month. While Disney+ currently has the special listed as a "comedy," Feige told the audience at D23 Expo over the week that's still dark.

"It's a little darker, a little scarier," the Marvel mainstay said (via Marvel's Agent M). "But it's still fun."

Bernal wants to share things but wants to keep surprises. "It's a little darker, a little scarier. but still fun" – Feige on Werewolf by Night#D23Expo — Ryan Penagos (@AgentM) September 10, 2022

As seen in the trailer, Werewolf by Night pulls inspiration straight from the black and white horror movies of yesteryear, including the Universal Monsters. The teaser shows a group of monster hunters as they've collected hunting an unseen monster, which may or may not be Marvel's macabre Man-Thing.

"On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader," the special's official synopsis reads. "In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster."

The special marks the Marvel directing debut of Giacchino, who confirmed with us earlier this year he was helming the project. Giacchino confirmed on Twitter he scored the project as well.

"I've been having a blast. It's an incredibly challenging process. I love it," Giacchino previously told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "Everyday, I've been having fun working on it and we're int he middle of it. Hopefully, very soon we'll share a lot more about it. Yeah. There's not much I can't say other than I'm having a good time and I am working on something that I love. So, that's a win-win right there."

Werewolf by Night hits Disney+ on October 7th. What other characters do you hope to see appear in the upcoming special? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!