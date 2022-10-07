Werewolf By Night Producer Teases Future Marvel Crossovers (Exclusive)

The spooky era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has arrived. Phase 4 has been home to a number of darker projects, including six tension-filled episodes of Moon Knight and a full two hours of jump scares and slasher elements in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The scares doubled down today with the release of Werewolf by Night, the first-ever Marvel Studios special presentation. Veteran MCU composer Michael Giacchino, who scored films like Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: No Way Home, makes his Marvel directorial debut as he brings Gael García Bernal's titular beast to life.

Fortunately for newcomer fans, Werewolf by Night has been touted as a "complete standalone entity" within the MCU. That said, that doesn't mean he won't cross over with the greater universe eventually.

Speaking with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero, Werewolf by Night executive producer Brian Gay noted that this is an "unpredictable" character within the MCU.

"He is unpredictable. I don't know that he is anyone's ally in the sense that I think Jack just views it as a part of him," Gay said. "Many of our heroes view their powers as a calling or as something to step up or they get this. And Jack is just that's who he is. That's who he is as a person. And he probably knows he's a little special, but he probably doesn't think he's that special. There's a difference there of how he's just like, this is who I am and this is how you should see me."

When asked if fans can expect to see Werewolf by Night on a future roster, Gay pointed to the monster not necessarily being high on some Marvel mock draft boards.

"Who's to say, I'm not sure if anyone would readily approach him and be like, come join my team. He's a little ferocious."

Many fans expect Werewolf by Night to eventually be a part of an MCU Midnight Sons team, a squad of the spookier Marvel heroes. In the comics, the Midnight Sons have included Doctor Strange, Morbius, Ghost Rider, Blade, Moon Knight, and more. Other characters like Wolverine were added due to the upcoming video game, while others have been fancast into the squad such as The Punisher. While only a handful of those characters currently exist in the MCU, with Morbius residing over at Sony Pictures, fans know that Blade is coming in Phase 4 and Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

Werewolf by Night is now streaming on Disney+.