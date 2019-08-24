What If… to Feature One Episode for Every MCU Movie

Disney revealed several more big details about its new Disney+ What If…? animated series, including the number of episodes it will receive. That is typically pretty ordinary news, but it holds a special significance with What If, as the basis of the series is alternate scenarios that could’ve played out in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That’s why the episode count is 23 episodes, which will mean there’s an episode for each and every film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date.

For those keeping track, that means they will be doing one episode based on the latest film in the franchise Spider-Man: Far From Home, which should be quite interesting. In the other episodes, Marvel is bringing back the film actors for voicework, including Peggy Carter’s Hayley Atwell. If Sony and Disney haven’t worked out a deal by the time production begins on the Spider-Man episodes, Tom Holland is unlikely to reprise that role, meaning they would have to have another actor voice the character in his place.

Here’s the full list of films that What If…? will base episodes on.

Phase One: Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, Marvel’s The Avengers

Phase Two: Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man.

Phase Three: Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

ComicBook.com was on hand for the footage reveal from What If…? at D23, and here’s the description of the footage shown at the panel.

“The footage sees Iron Man, Hulk, Thor and several key MCU moments. Jeffrey Wright narrates how time is a [river] of endless possibilities. In animated form, Captain America goes in to get his super-soldier transformation but the room explodes. Star-Lord is someone else. Bucky and Cap fight on a train — because Cap is a Marvel zombie. Peggy Carter gets the super-soldier treatment. She is Captain Britain. She stops a car with the shield and flips it over her. The Watcher is shown. Comic-loke panels make-up the What If…? logo with images from episodes.”

So Marvel fans, which episode of What If…? are you most excited for? Personally, we can’t wait to see what they do with Age of Ultron, Winter Soldier, Captain Marvel, and Captain America: The First Avenger, but let us know which one you are most looking forward to in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!