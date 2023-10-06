Who Prunes SPOILER in the Loki Season 2 Premiere?

The first episode of Loki's second season is finally here. The premiere dropped on Disney+ tonight and picked up right where the first season left off. The episode sees Loki (Tom Hiddleston) timeslipping between different points in the TVA. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! When Loki finally reunites with Mobius (Owen Wilson) in the correct timeline, they seek help to stop the timeslipping. They pay a visit to the Department of Repairs and Advancement where they meet Ouroboros AKA OB (Ke Huy Quan) who has some insight into Loki's problem. OB reveals they will need a temporal aura extractor to use in the Temporal Loom.

OB tells Loki he will need to prune himself so he can be pulled back together. As Mobius heads into the Temporal Loom to begin the process, Loki timeslips again, presumably in the future, where he is reunited with Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). However, their moment is short-lived as someone prunes Loki from behind, allowing him to connect with Mobuis in the Temprial Loom. The question is: Who pruned Loki and why?

If Loki does in fact see Sylvie in the future, it means one of his allies such as Mobius, OB, Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), or Casey (Eugene Cordero) could have been waiting for him, ready to prune him, knowing what went on in the past. Alternatively, it could have been one of Loki's enemies such as Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw). If Ravonna spotted Loki in the TVA, she could have pruned him with the intention of sending him back to The Void, unaware that he needed to be pruned in order to stop timeslipping.

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Who do you think pruned Loki and why? Tell us in the comments!