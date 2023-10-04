Loki Costume Designer Praises Ke Huy Quan and Reveals Goonies Connection (Exclusive)

The highly-anticipated second season of Loki is premiering on Disney+ this week, and it will see the return of Tom Hiddleston in the titular role as well as fan favorites like Owen Wilson as Mobius and more. The new season will also feature some fresh blood, including Academy Award-winner Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once), who is known for his childhood roles as Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Data in The Goonies. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Loki costume designer Christine Wada, and we asked her about working with Quan, and she revealed that O.B.'s costume has some nods to Data.

"Oh my god, it's just like he brings a jumpsuit life to life," Wada shared when asked about working with Quan. "And it was really fun because he talked about, well, the first fittings, or maybe it was a phone call, he talked about patches because Data had patches and he was like, 'What about patches? It'd be so fun.' And it was really, but then it quickly just became OB. Now just he brings so much, I mean, you could put him in a paper bag and he would bring life to it."

"He's so sweet, but he also is very dedicated and does his homework and really talks about whether, 'Should this feel a little more vintage?' I mean, we always wanted it to feel like the '30s or '40s, so [his costume] was pulled from a vintage jumpsuit from that era."

Christine Wada on Returning For Loki Season 2:

Loki marks the first time in Wada's career that she has returned for a show's second season, and she shared with us her reason why...

"First of all, the story really never ended in Season One," Wada explained. "So I had to complete the journey with the team. But of course, I really do think that this team and this job is just incredibly special. I think that probably starts from the pages and Tom [Hiddleston] and just the dedication everybody has to building this story and the quirkiness of it ... there was no way I couldn't. I knew it wasn't going to be the exact same thing. I knew it would be just expanding on the original vision. I mean, I think the best way to describe it is, I never really thought that this would be Season Two. I've just seen it as Part Two."

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

