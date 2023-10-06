Marvel Studios Logo Includes Jonathan Majors' Kang

As the Jonathan Majors trial remains on the docket for later this year, Marvel Studios has not officially commented on the actor's place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward. Earlier this year Majors was arrested and charged with assault and harassment regarding an alleged domestic dispute, and he will still make a Marvel appearance when he appears in the role of Victor Timely in Loki season 2, another variant of his character Kang the Conqueror seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Loki season one. Despite no official comment from Marvel Studios on Majors' place in their future plans, the logo for the studio still includes Jonathan Majors, a surprise to fans considering the uncertainty surrounding his place in the MCU's upcoming movies.

Loki season 2 just premiered on Disney+ and with it came the Marvel Studios logo at the top of it all. Marvel Studios has had an extended logo in the opening credits for their movies ever since Doctor Strange began to incorporate not only comic book panels but also script pages, concept art, and actual footage from the movies. The Marvel Studios logo began to evolve at a point, with new characters and movies getting added as there movies/shows were released. Marvel Cinematic Universe characters like Captain Marvel, The Eternals, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and more have made appearances in the Marvel Studios logo in new releases that premiered after their initial debut.

Yes, the version of the Marvel Studios logo seen in Loki season 2 does include Jonathan Majors, but it's worth noting that this version of the logo is the same a what was shown ahead of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It would be easy to forget that this was the case however as only two other Marvel Studios productions have been released since Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Secret Invasion. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 had a version of the Marvel Studios logo with only Guardians of the Galaxy characters shown, while Secret Invasion didn't display the full Marvel Studios logo at all. So it's been months since many fans have paid attention to the "real" Marvel Studios logo.

One Loki Producer, Kevin Wright, confirmed that Jonathan Majors' real-life controversy had no effect on Loki Season 2, telling Variety that there were no discussions about re-shooting season 2 in the wake of Majors' allegations. "No," Wright told the outlet. "And that mainly came from — I know as much as you do at the moment. It felt hasty to do anything without knowing how all of this plays out."

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

