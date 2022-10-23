Why She-Hulk Finale's Happy Ending Was So Important (Exclusive)

The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law saw Jen Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) using her fourth-wall-breaking powers to change the direction of the episode. Jen wasn't pleased with where the story was going, so she left her show on Disney+ and entered an episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled to confront the writers and Kevin Feige, who was revealed to be an AI named K.E.V.I.N. After discussing the ending she deserved, Jen went back to a finale that saw the good guys prevailing and Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) having a nice meal with Jen and her family. In honor of the finale, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with the show's head writer, Jessica Gao, and she spoke about the importance of Jen's happy ending.

"Yeah, I mean, we put Jen through so much. You know, she's gone through so much," Gao explained. "Such a, like, tumultuous journey, and we love her so much that we want good things for her. We want her to be happy, and we want her... it was so hard ... watching this pers- this character, that we really considered our friend, you know? She's our bestie, and we want the best for our bestie. And, you know, when you watch someone struggle with all that, you just want everything to be okay, and ultimately, the show is supposed to be a good vibe, you know? So, what's a better vibe than a cookout with hottie Matt Murdock?"

Is Matt Murdock From She-Hulk the Same Version As Daredevil From Netflix?

Currently, it's unclear if this version of Daredevil is the same from the Netflix series or another from the multiverse, but this episode of She-Hulk hints that it's the former. During the episode, Daredevil jokes about his powers not working the same, which could be due to what happened to him at the end of The Defenders series and the third season of Daredevil. Yesterday, the official Marvel website pretty much confirmed that he's the same Matt we all know and love.

"While the character was teased earlier in the season, he's finally reintroduced to audiences in Episode 8 of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk," the official website wrote. "And he's very much the same Matt Murdock audiences have come to know and love over the years, once again played by Charlie Cox returning to the role."

Is Tatiana Maslany Returning As She-Hulk?

"M-a-y-be," Maslany joked about her MCU return when talking to TV Line. "I don't know, actually. I wish I could like, pretend to be coy, and tease something, but I really, I have no idea." Maslany isn't the only one who isn't sure what's next for She-Hulk. During Gao's interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, she addressed the possibility of a second season.

"I feel like this must be what it feels like for people who have had kids," Gao said. "This is how my favorite kids describe when they have their first baby and then everybody's like, are you going to have another kid? And they're like, I literally just gave birth. I'm in labor in delivery. I just gave birth. I'm still on a hospital bed. Give me a second. And that's how I feel right now."

She-Hulk is streaming on Disney+.