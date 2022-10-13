She-Hulk Writer Reveals if Kevin Feige Voiced Cameo (Exclusive)





She-Hulk brought in K.E.V.I.N. in the finale and fans are wondering if Kevin Feige voiced the A.I. Well, head writer and executive producer Jessica Gao joined Comicbook.com's Phase Zero podcast to discuss everything about the final episode. Unfortunately, the voice you hear coming out of the robot is not the head man at Marvel Studios. But, he did play a significant role in bringing K.E.V.I.N. to life. In the interview, the writer explains that the studio was very receptive to the far-out elements of this finale. Feige even tossed them some ideas on the fly. It seems like the entire team was encouraged to really go out on a limb. However, when the writers room lobbied to get Feige into the booth to voice the algorithm that runs the MCU, the president wasn't willing to go that far. Without his tones in the show, it was still the most unique ending to a Marvel project yet and social media has lit up with positive reception to it.

"That is not Kevin [Feige's] voice, that is a voice actor we hired," Gao revealed. "We campaigned very hard for Kevin to do the voice and he refused. Yes, we did get in a fight over the hat because in the script it says that SHe-Hulk enters the inner sanctum. There is this big Akira-like Hal-9000 type machine. The pre-vis team, had already started mocking up all types of versions of Kevin. They all had a little black baseball cap on top. Real Kevin says, 'You can't have the… It doesn't make any sense for a machine to wear this baseball hat.' I was like, 'Kevin, this is the problem you have with all of this?'"

How The K.E.V.I.N. Cameo Happened

It took some convincing to get that massive cameo into She-Hulk. In a chat with Marvel.com, Gao explained that the idea of Jennifer Walters stepping outside the MCU's main universe to go talk to the "manager" was in the script for a long time. However, there was one big thing that Feige had a major problem with as they developed the idea. He wasn't exactly down with the tiny little hat they had positioned on the AI as they developed the character's visual look.

"I wrote in the script that when she sees this big AI machine, it's wearing a little black baseball hat, a classic Kevin Feige-style black baseball hat," Gao told Marvel.com as they broke down the finale. "When the [visual development team] was showing us different possible sketches of K.E.V.I.N., they were all wearing little hats. No matter what type of robot or machine it was, it was wearing a little black baseball hat on top. [Human] Kevin said, 'Well, that doesn't make a lick of sense, why would a robot wear a hat?' I said, 'That's the part that doesn't make sense to you, Kevin, that is the line of logic that you won't cross, we have you represented as an AI brain that is controlling all of the Marvel Cinematic Universes, but the thing that you can't get past is that it might have a hat on top of the machine?' And he said, 'Yeah.'"

