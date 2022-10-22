She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Has Surprising Answer About Marvel Future

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law came to an end last week, and Marvel fans are eager to find out if the show will be getting a second season or if Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk will be showing up again in another project. There are many places Jen could pop up, including World War Hulk, which hasn't been officially announced but was teased in the finale. Maslany recently spoke to TV Line about the series and was asked about her MCU future. Currently, Maslany claims to know nothing about what's next, but we're all hoping that's a classic Marvel actor lie.

"M-a-y-be," Maslany joked about her MCU return. "I don't know, actually. I wish I could like, pretend to be coy, and tease something, but I really, I have no idea." Maslany isn't the only one who isn't sure what's next for She-Hulk. During showrunner Jessica Gao's interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, she addressed the possibility of a second season.

"I feel like this must be what it feels like for people who have had kids," Gao said. "This is how my favorite kids describe when they have their first baby and then everybody's like, are you going to have another kid? And they're like, I literally just gave birth. I'm in labor in delivery. I just gave birth. I'm still on a hospital bed. Give me a second. And that's how I feel right now."

Did Kevin Feige Voice K.E.V.I.N in the She-Hulk Finale?

The finale of She-Hulk featured Jen using her fourth-wall-breaking powers to confront the writers about the direction of the story. She also came face to face with "K.E.V.I.N," the AI responsible for creating the Marvel movies. While the character was clearly modeled after Kevin Feige, the Marvel Studios president did not voice the role.

"That is not Kevin [Feige's] voice, that is a voice actor we hired," Gao revealed in her Phase Zero interview. "We campaigned very hard for Kevin to do the voice and he refused. Yes, we did get in a fight over the hat because in the script it says that SHe-Hulk enters the inner sanctum. There is this big Akira-like Hal-9000 type machine. The pre-vis team, had already started mocking up all types of versions of Kevin. They all had a little black baseball cap on top. Real Kevin says, 'You can't have the… It doesn't make any sense for a machine to wear this baseball hat.' I was like, 'Kevin, this is the problem you have with all of this?'"

The first season of She-Hulk is streaming on Disney+.