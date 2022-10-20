She-Hulk's Head Writer Shares Her Favorite Reaction to Disney+ Finale (Exclusive)

The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law dropped on Disney+ last week, and it featured Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) taking her fourth wall-breaking to a whole new level. Jen was frustrated with how the events of the finale were unfolding, so she decided to leave her show on Disney+ and enter an episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled so she could confront the writers and Kevin Feige, who was revealed to be an AI named K.E.V.I.N. The moment included a cameo from She-Hulk's head writer, Jessica Gao, who spoke to ComicBook.com about the episode and revealed which fan reactions were her favorite.

"I loved all of the reactions of people who first thought that there was something wrong with their Disney+ menu," Gao shared. "I loved watching the anticipation of people thinking, 'Are we really going to see Kevin Feige in this show?' ... Of course, the big reveal. Like, all of it has just been so fun. I just love seeing everyone's reaction to our K-E-V-I-N."

How Did Jessia Gao End Up Cameoing in She-Hulk?

Gao also spoke with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, and she talked about being in the episode.

"I did not want to be in the show," Gao revealed. "Really gave me a taste of my own medicine, but I don't enjoy being on camera and also I'm a terrible actor. And it was actually Kevin Feige who pitched that She-Hulk first goes to the writer's room and argue, because originally I just wanted her to go straight to the source. That's what we want to see, Kevin Feige. But he suggested that she first go to the writer's room. And so I was like, 'Okay great, then I'll write these writer characters, but we'll have real actors play them.' And we shot this during the height of COVID, and so it was still very scary to be around people because vaccines had just come out so not everybody was even vaccinated. People were still trying to get their first shots."

Gao continued, "So, health and safety was being tightly monitored on sets. And when we were shooting that scene... So there's a lot of protocol for background, anyone who was going to be on set, they had a test a certain amount and a certain length of time before being on a set. And because I was on set every day, I was testing every day, and the day before we shot that scene, they were like, 'We need one more background person.' And there wasn't going to be enough time to find a new background actor and then have them tested. But this guy was available and so I had to step in and I did so very reluctantly. But what was cool was that two other actual writers from the show were in that scene, Zeb Wells and Cody Ziegler."

She-Hulk is now streaming on Disney+.