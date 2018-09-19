The Wiggles Ask Ryan Reynolds A Question About The Propeller, His Response Is Perfect

Leave it to Deadpool‘s Ryan Reynolds to turn a Wiggles dance into…well, something else.

That’s an odd sentence to write, but the exchange is no less hilarious and surreal. This all started when The Wiggles, a staple of children’s television, posted a new video that shows them having a blast with a dance called the propeller. The dance features them doing propeller-like motions with their hands and legs (hence the name), and they are set to do the dance in Canada, which also is the home of Ryan Reynolds.

The Wiggles asked his opinion on a good place to get dancing, saying “G’day @VancityReynolds! Can you recommend good places for us to do the propeller in your beautiful home country? We’re there in under a week! Feel free to join us; we’ve got some spare skivvies packed 😄 #wigglewigglewiggletour #canada.”

Reynolds’ first reply was very accommodating. He said “Laws and guidelines differ from province to province but Canada has always been a sexually adventurous country.”

Reynolds then caught on, saying “Apologies. You meant a different Propeller. This is fine. Anywhere in Canada. I’d be happy to join.”

Yeah, you know, that didn’t end up nearly as weird as it could have, but we were still delightfully entertained by the exchange.

