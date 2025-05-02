Marvel’s New Daredevil Villain Is Straight Out of The Last of Us

Matt Murdock: Man Without Fungus? Marvel’s Daredevil comic run from writer Saladin Ahmed and artists Aaron Kuder, Farid Karami, German Peralta, Juann Cabal, Christopher Campana, and Luigi Zagaria has had almost as many villains as artists. Since its relaunch in 2023, Daredevil has seen the born again Matt Murdock battle the likes of Bullseye, the Kingpin, corrupt cop gang The Heat, and the Seven Deadly Sins, hell-born demons who have possessed everyone from She-Hulk and Wolverine to Ben Urich and Foggy Nelson.

But there’s a new villain in Hell’s Kitchen, and this fungi foe could be mistaken for one of the Cordyceps-infected Clickers from The Last of Us. Unlike the fungal apocalypse of the HBO series and the video game it’s based on, however, this growth seems to be limited to the Devil’s territory… for now.

The 19-part “Introductory Rites” arc ended with the Sin Wrath forcing Daredevil to choose a sacrifice: either save his best friend, Foggy, or his worst enemy, Bullseye. Daredevil tried to save both their lives, but ultimately, the assassin failed to grab a lifeline from Daredevil’s billy club, and Bullseye plummeted to his death.

April’s Daredevil #20 kicked off the new arc “Rites of Reconciliation,” which brought back two icons from the ’90s: Daredevil’s black armor suit and Matt’s former flame, Nyla Skin.

As a black-suited Daredevil investigated mysterious disappearances surrounding Nyla’s brand-new apartment building, Propertunity Tower, he was infected by a strange fungus, rendered unconscious by exploding fungus spores, and whisked away by two hazard suit-clad men. The issue ended with Matt and the missing people covered in mushroom-like growths in a prison within Propertunity Tower.

Solicitations for upcoming issues tease the new fungus-based supervillain, who appears on the cover of Daredevil #22 by John Romita Jr. (Amazing Spider-Man) and a Daredevil #23 variant cover by Rickie Yagawa (Marvel’s Voices Infinity Comic).

Daredevil #21

HELL’S KITCHEN IS ROTTING! Still reeling after the harrowing nightmares of DAREDEVIL #19, Matt Murdock is in uncharted territory! He may be surrounded by familiar faces, friends and foes – something’s wrong… he can SMELL it! Nothing can escape The Man Without Fear and even amidst all the chaos and commotion of the city, something is festering inside Hell’s Kitchen and eating its inhabitants alive…INCLUDING MATT!

On sale: May 14

Daredevil #22

THE FIGHT OF HIS LIFE! Matt Murdock has been INFECTED! A monstrous new fungus has wormed its way through the city and, now, into Matt’s very pores! Literally up to his nose in the most repulsive textures, tastes and tones he’s ever encountered! HAS HIS RADAR SENSE FINALLY MET ITS MATCH?! And what familiar face is responsible for putting DAREDEVIL down for the count?!

On sale: June 4

Daredevil #23

A TALE TO MAKE YOUR SKIN CRAWL! Something rotten has taken hold of Hell’s Kitchen, and now it’s taken hold of Matt Murdock, A.K.A. DAREDEVIL, as well! They say that beauty is only skin deep, but in this case, it doesn’t even get THAT far! As even DD’s battle-worn black armor isn’t enough to protect him from a fungal outbreak set to tear him apart…literally!

On sale: July 2

Daredevil #23 Variant by Rickie Yagawa