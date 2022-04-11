Will Ferrell Joins Barbie Movie With Margot Robbie

Will Ferrell is joining Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the upcoming Barbie movie – whose plot has been wrapped in thick secrecy. It should be no surprise then that we have no word on who Ferrell will be playing in the film – though we can all bank on the Anchorman, Zoolander and LEGO Movie star doing something to make us all laugh.

Margot Robbie will star as Barbie, with Ryan Gosling playing Ken. Lady Bird and Little Women director Greta Gerwig is helming the project, which she co-wrote with her partner, filmmaker Noah Baumbach. The film has stacked up an impressive ensemble cast, with Robbie, Gosling, and Ferrell being joined by America Ferrera (Superstore), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the the Legend of the Ten Rings), Kate McKinnon (SNL), Ariana Greenblatt (Stuck in the Middle), Alexandra Shipp (X-Men: Apocalypse), and Emma Mackey (Death on the Nile).

Brarbie is the iconic and bestselling doll from Mattel, which has defined girls’ childhoods for decades. Of course, times have certainly changed – as have views on how young girls (and/or boys) are influenced in their formative years. Needless to say, there’s a timely window to revisit the discussion of what Barbie is and what she means to the world.

“Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen,” Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, said when the film was announced. “We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company.”

Back in 2019, Robbie added that “I think it’s a great opportunity to put some positivity out into the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids.”

The Harley Quinn actresses words suggest that Barbie won’t be all scathing satire – that it could honor the iconic doll more so than criticizing.

