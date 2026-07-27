Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls’ Beta Convinced Me This Could Be the Best Fighting Game Ever, but There’s One Problem

Arc System Works has built a reputation for making some of the most visually striking and mechanically satisfying fighting games in the genre. From Guilty Gear Strive to Dragon Ball FighterZ, the studio understands how to blend accessibility with competitive depth. That is exactly why expectations for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls have been so high. I’ve played nearly every beta the game has offered, and after playing the most recent open beta on July 24th, I walked away convinced this has the potential to become one of the greatest fighting games ever made. It is stylish, fast, approachable, and packed with systems that reward players of every skill level.

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Unfortunately, one issue overshadowed nearly everything else. While the gameplay itself is outstanding, the PC version of the open beta struggles with severe optimization problems that make it difficult, and in some cases nearly impossible, to enjoy. Across Reddit, Steam discussions, and the game’s official support channels, players have reported unusually high CPU usage, major frame drops, sluggish performance, and crashes. Arc System Works has already acknowledged several PC issues during the beta, which is encouraging. Even so, fixing these problems before launch may determine whether this becomes an all-time classic or a frustrating missed opportunity, and that is on top of the other major PC issue of not being available in several regions.

The Open Beta Shows Why Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Could Be Arc System Works’ Best Yet

image courtesy of arc system works

The first thing that stood out was just how much Arc System Works has improved the game since earlier tests. The July 24 open beta introduced additional playable characters, including my favorite, Magik, more stages, expanded online features, and several gameplay refinements. Assist mechanics have been streamlined, tag systems feel smoother, and movement has become even more fluid. The result is a fighter that remains approachable without sacrificing the high skill ceiling longtime fighting game fans expect.

One of the smartest design choices is the standardized control scheme. Universal combo inputs make it easier for newcomers to pick up different characters without relearning the fundamentals every time. Instead of memorizing dozens of unique commands, players can focus on understanding each hero’s abilities, assists, and team synergy. That accessibility has already earned praise from players who normally struggle to get into traditional fighting games.

Even after only a few hours, it became clear why competitive players are excited. Four-character teams create endless possibilities for combo routing, defensive strategies, and assist setups, while beginners can still perform flashy sequences almost immediately. It is rare to see a fighting game feel welcoming without sacrificing depth, yet Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls appears capable of doing exactly that. But the best part is how Arc System Works is taking feedback and refining gameplay to create this accessible fighting game.

The PC Version Is Nearly Unplayable Right Now

image courtesy of arc system works

As impressive as the gameplay is, the PC version has become the biggest topic of discussion for all the wrong reasons. Many players have reported extremely high CPU usage during startup, severe slowdowns during matches, inconsistent frame rates, and stuttering even on capable hardware. Arc System Works has acknowledged an issue causing CPU usage to spike during boot and confirmed it is investigating the problem.

Community reaction has been equally concerning. Steam discussions quickly filled with reports of processors hitting nearly full utilization, sluggish gameplay, and crashes, while Reddit users described matches running in slow motion despite lowering graphics settings or using powerful systems. Some players found temporary improvements through shader warmup settings, but many others reported little or no benefit.

This is frustrating because underneath the technical problems is an exceptional fighting game. Every great match reminded me why I wanted to keep playing. One of my favorite moments was when I battled a Green Goblin solo player, and I had to play only as my main Magik to keep up. Going back and forth for several matches was so intense. If I had been playing on PC, I would never have had this moment. Instead of experiencing these intense matches, practicing combos, or learning new team compositions, far too many PC players have spent the weekend troubleshooting settings and hoping for better performance.

Fixing the Marvel Tokon PC Port Before Launch Is Critical

image courtesy of arc system works

The encouraging news is that this is still a beta. Open tests exist to expose technical problems before launch, and Arc System Works has a chance to respond quickly. The studio has already published known issues and continues collecting bug reports from players throughout the test period. Arc System Works proved it is listening to feedback, as it made many positive changes between the previous betas and this one.

If the optimization problems are resolved before release, I genuinely believe Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls could become one of the best fighting games ever made. Casual players have an approachable entry point thanks to universal controls and exciting Marvel characters, while competitive players have an incredibly deep tag system to master. Few fighting games manage to appeal to both audiences this effectively, and I haven’t seen this much promise since Street Fighter 6.

That is why these technical issues cannot become the lasting story surrounding launch. Arc System Works has created something special, and it deserves to be remembered for its gameplay instead of its performance problems. If the PC version reaches the same level of polish as the combat itself, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls has every chance to become a defining game for the genre. Fighting games live or die on their communities, and these problems risk excluding half the player base, which then threatens the entire game.

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