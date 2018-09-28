‘Black Panther’s Winston Duke Shares Intense Workout Routine

Winston Duke has earned quite a few fans for playing M’Bakuin the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it looks like he takes the role very seriously.

Duke recently shared a video of his workout routine on his Instagram account, in which he bounces a medicine ball with some pretty impressive ease. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Interestingly, Duke tagged the location of the video as “Atlanta, Georgia”, which just so happens to be the filming location for Avengers 4. Seeing as Avengers 4 is currently in the middle of reshoots, and M’Baku was among the characters to survive Thanos’ Avengers: Infinity War snap, some have begun to wonder if Duke is working out in preparation to film on the project.

Avengers 4 will see M’Baku and the other remaining MCU heroes in a sort of last-ditch effort against Thanos, one that will kickstart the franchise into an entirely new direction.

“Oh, there are some ideas [for Phase Four],” Black Panther and Captain Marvel producer Nate Moore explained to ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I think without giving anything away, we’re at the point now with Marvel as a company looking for what happens post-Avengers 4, and there are a lot of ideas on the table that are really exciting. Some are characters you’ve met before, some are wholly new characters. And now, it’s just for us internal getting our ducks in a row and deciding whose doing what and when these franchises will end up in sort of the larger timeline. So there are things I’m working on, but as a bigger question, we’re just trying to figure out what happens post Phase three.”

While it’s unclear exactly what M’Baku’s role will be in Avengers 4 and beyond, it’s no secret that the actor is enjoying taking on the role.

“I was a big comic, cartoon, animation nerd,” Duke recalled in an interview late last year. “So I was really familiar with it, but not as much with Black Panther. The neighborhood comic guy where I live in Los Angeles, he pulled every single issue of comic that my character ever appeared in. He found me the first appearance of my character and recommended different iterations of the comic that I look into. So the entire culture of this comic book world has been super supportive since day one.”

What do you think of Duke’s workout video? Are you excited to see him return in some way in Avengers 4? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.