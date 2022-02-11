Wolverine: Patch #1 Preview Takes the Mutant on a Madripoor Adventure (Exclusive)

Legendary comic book creator Larry Hama was a force of nature at the House of Ideas for his work on G.I. Joe and Wolverine, returning to Marvel in recent years for new tales of everyone’s favorite mutant, plus Iron Fist and Conan the Barbarian. For his next series at the publisher, Hama will continue his work on Wolverine but this time telling us an all-new story of his time in disguise as his alter ego “Patch,” picking up with an all-new story in the spirit of his work on the character in the 1990s. ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of some new patches from Wolverine: Patch #1 which you can find below along with the official covers for the first two issues.

“It was like coming home again. I was totally immersed in the Wolverine universe for 8 years, so I feel very comfortable when I return to it,” Hama previously told ComicBook.com about his return to writing the character in his “Patch” persona. “I took over the Wolverine title when he was still Patch in Madripoor, but moved him out of there within a year — and no, I didn’t have any “untold” stories just sitting there, because I wrote all those these stories page by page, not knowing what was on page three until I got to page two.”

Wolverine: Patch #1 will debut in March.

Wolverine: Patch #1

LARRY HAMA (W) • ANDREA DI VITO (A) • Cover by GEOFF SHAW

RETURN TO MADRIPOOR WITH THE MAN CALLED PATCH!

ALL-NEW action, intrigue and espionage awaits you as legendary creator Larry Hama returns with a story set before his original run on WOLVERINE! The mutant known as LOGAN has made a name for himself on the mysterious island of MADRIPOOR, where the locals know him as PATCH. From their haunt at the PRINCESS BAR, what starts as a simple recon mission lands PATCH and ARCHIE knee-deep in a paramilitary struggle that will surface some SURPRISE REVELATIONS and characters!

And is that NICK FURY, DIRECTOR OF S.H.I.E.L.D.? Yes, two patches for the price of one! A must-have for long-standing readers, and a welcome entry point for new readers of WOLVERINE!

