Wolverine: Patch Brings Back Legendary Creator Larry Hama for a Madripoor Adventure (Exclusive)

Legendary creator Larry Hama is returning to Marvel Comics for Wolverine: Patch, a new limited series that is set during Hama’s fan-favorite Wolverine run from the ’90s. Collaborating with Hama on Wolverine: Patch is artist Andrea Di Vito, with covers by Geoff Shaw. The limited series debuts in March and follows in the tradition of books like Ben Reilly: Spider-Man, X-Men Legends, and Venom: Lethal Protector, with creators revisiting some of their classic storylines to fill in the gaps with an all-new story. Logan will be returning to his Madripoor roots in Wolverine: Patch, but he won’t be alone. Judging by the cover and solicitation, the original Nick Fury will also be taking part in the adventure.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the cover and interior pages from Wolverine: Patch, as well as a short interview with Hama about the limited series.

ComicBook.com: How does it feel to revisit your classic run on Wolverine after all years?

Larry Hama: It was like coming home again. I was totally immersed in the Wolverine universe for 8 years, so I feel very comfortable when I return to it.

For Wolverine: Patch, were these stories always sitting in the back of your mind, waiting to be shared with the world? Or was it a case of looking at Wolverine with a fresh set of eyes and creating a new, unique story?

I took over the Wolverine title when he was still Patch in Madripoor, but moved him out of there within a year — and no, I didn’t have any “untold” stories just sitting there, because I wrote all those these stories page by page, not knowing what was on page three until I got to page two.

Are there any other Marvel characters you’d like to take a crack at in the future?

Always had a yen to try my hand at Dr. Strange — He’s one of the few characters I haven’t written or drawn.