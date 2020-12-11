Exclusive Preview of Marvel's Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon Series

✖

Earlier this year Marvel announced that not only will Iron Fist return in his own solo comic series but that legendary writer Larry Hama will be bringing his siganture flare for comic book combat to the character. ComicBook.com has an exclusive look at three pages from the series, titled Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon. Featuring art by David Wachter and colors by Neeraj Menon you can find the three page preview below! Hama and Wachter are well known to comic readers for their work in martial arts books, with Hama best known for his long runs writing Wolverine and G.I. Joe, while Wachter was a regular artist for IDW Publishing's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, it's a match made in kung-fu heaven.

Scheduled to premiere in January of next year, the official synopsis for the book reads: "Someone is killing the ancient dragons that power the Heavenly Cities, and only Iron Fist and the Deadly Weapons can stop them… if they can discover who they are in time! Zombie armies, mystical portals, dragon hearts, some of the Marvel Universe’s deadliest fighters all converge in one action-packed extravaganza, and the fate of all worlds hangs in the balance! Larry Hama and David Wachter are building a story that hits as hard as the Iron Fist itself!"

Iron Fist; Heart of the Dragon will mark Iron Fist's first new comic series since the digital-first Iron Fist: Phantom Limb wrapped in 2018. That series saw Danny Rand wrestling with his guilt over his inability to save a child. This new series announcement is sure to be happy news for fans of Marvel's Living Weapon.

(Photo: marvel)

(Photo: marvel)

(Photo: marvel)

