One of the Worst Marvel Movies is Trending on Netflix

It’s a new month an with that comes all-new movies and shows for most of the different streaming services, like Netflix. The home of Stranger Things and recent feature film The Bubble is always full of surprises, especially when looking at the Top 10 lists that show what fans are watching around the country and the world. As of this writing there’s a surprising Marvel movie that has leaped up into the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States, a movie that up until recently might have been called the worst vampire Superhero movie, 2004’s Blade: Trinity.

The success and impact of 1998’s original Blade movie cannot be overstated with how the mainstream accepted comic book adaptations, especially gritty ones. Released even before X-Men and Spider-Man, New Line’s original movie starring Wesley Snipes was a major trendsetter for fans of this film subgenre, especially when it followed itself up with a sequel that many consider better than the first, and then its third film that was critically reviled and a financial failure. About the only thing that makes Blade: Trinity noteworthy is that it starred Ryan Reynolds, Dominic Purcell, and Patton Oswalt years before they would go on to appear in comic book roles that fans know them for now.

Oswalt has also told some major stories about the production of the movie over the years, alleging that Snipes was incredibly difficult to work with and would only answer to “Blade” on the set. In a previous interview, the contents of which were disputed by Snipes, Oswalt alleged that the actor attempted to strangle writer/director David Goyer.

“Wesley [Snipes] was just f-cking crazy in a hilarious way,” Oswalt explained to The AV Club back in 2021. “He wouldn’t come out of his trailer, and he would smoke weed all day. Which is fine with me, because I had all these DVDs that I wanted to catch up on. We were in Vancouver, and it was always raining. I kept the door to my trailer open to smell the evening rain while I was watching a movie. And he tried to strangle the director, David Goyer.”

Ryan Reynolds, who played Marvel character Hannibal King in the film and would later go on to play Deadpool and Green Lantern, says that his time in the sequel is what actually lead to him playing the Merc With a Mouth. In a previous interview with Empire Magazine, Reynolds said that a Fox executive realized he’d be perfect to play Wade Wilson at the time, and dropped a stack of Deadpool comics in Reynolds’ lap. Unfortunately that lead to X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which wouldn’t lead to Deadpool for seven years.

We’ve spent a lot of time here taking about everything except for how bad Blade: Trinity, but rest assured, it’s bad. What makes its presence on the Netflix Top 10 even more shocking though? The other two Blade movies are ALSO streaming on Netflix right now, and yet somehow Blade: Trinity is the one that audiences have gravitated towards. Don’t make that mistake, try the other two.