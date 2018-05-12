WWE’s Randy Orton Praises ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Appreciation of Avengers: Infinity War stretches far and wide, and that includes the world of professional wrestling.

WWE Superstar Randy Orton loved the film so much he’s already seen it twice, and in his reaction to the movie couldn’t help but plant a seed for a potential matchup between himself and Drax the Destroyer at some point down the line.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Avengers 3 was just as great the second time around! Who knows maybe I could headline #WrestleMania with #drax @DaveBautista someday 🤔”

Avengers 3 was just as great the second time around! Who knows maybe I could headline #WrestleMania with #drax @DaveBautista someday 🤔 — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) May 11, 2018

In addition to playing the lovable Drax in Marvel’s Guardians films (and now Infinity War) Dave Bautista is also a former WWE Superstar, and it seems Orton would love to throw down with him in the ring at least one more time.

Bautista and Orton were previously part of WrestleMania 30 during Bautista’s last run with the company, but that run did not live up to its potential, mostly due to creative issues. Bautista seems up for coming back through to close out his WWE career with one more run, but time is limited to make that happen.

Bautista told 106.7 The Fan that he still wants one more run, but that there is a clock on it.

“I told them next year would be my last year. I’m turning 50 next year,” Batista said. “I’d be willing to … I feel great. Physically, I’m in great shape. I’ve never let up on that. But I just don’t want to be the old guy in the ring and I don’t want to overstay my welcome. I just want to end my career the right way and next year will be the last opportunity, so if we can’t make something happen by next year, then I’m just gonna officially hang it up.”

The matchup that’s been rumored if Bautista does return is one gainst Tripe-H, which would certainly be a draw for fans, especially with all the Evolution history. Orton is firmly a part of that as well though, so a matchup between them would also make sense in the leadup to the WrestleMania sendoff. It would also make the perfect pairing to Bautista’s Hall of Fame induction, which has been in the cards for a while now.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.