Marvel Reunites Original X-Force for an All-New Series

After seeing X-Force on screen in Deadpool 2, fans are waiting to see when the characters will get their own film, though Marvel is temporarily answering the call by bringing the original members of the superhero team together for an all-new series. Domino, Cannonball, Shatterstar, Boom Boom, and Warpath will reunite for the X-Force series, written by Ed Brisson with art by Dylan Burnett, which will debut on Dec. 26th.

In the series, “The mutants rise from the ashes of ‘Extermination’ to hunt down Cable’s killer, but when their target is the time-traveling younger version of their fallen leader, is there a line they absolutely cannot cross? And what does Deathlok have to do with it all?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Within the Marvel Universe, the X-Men have always been the outsiders, the black sheep. And X-Force are the outsiders within the X-Men. They’re the team willing to do the things that no one else in the Marvel Universe will and that’s something that appeals to my sensibilities a great deal,” explains Brisson in a statement. “Right now we have a couple of different things going on with X-Force. Coming out of ‘Extermination,’ Domino, Shatterstar, Cannonball, and Warpath are reeling from the loss of their mentor and have unanswered questions. They’re on the hunt for this new Kid Cable to get those answers—some want his head, some just want to talk to him to find out what the hell is going on. Is this really their Cable? Is this an impostor?”

“We’re going to learn more about Kid Cable and establish what sets him apart for the Cable that people know. We’re going to get into his history and have some really exciting stories cooking with a laundry list of X-Force villains.” the writer adds, “There are layers to be peeled back, but nothing is what it initially seems.”

The creators went on to detail their excitement about tackling the project, as their connection to the characters dates back to the team’s origins.

“X-force has always been the one X-team that stood out the most for me,” Burnett details. “A lot of my favorite mutants have belonged to it over the years (namely Cable and Psylocke) but being able to bring back the original lineup in a new way is a huge honor. They’re just a bunch of badasses. It’s dope. I’m stoked.”

Brisson went on to recall his first reactions to discovering the team.

“When X-Force first launched back in the ’90s, I was there, at the comic shop first thing on release day,” the writer shares. “I’d been reading New Mutants up until at that point and was a massive fan. X-Force was mind-blowing to 16-year-old me. There was something about seeing the New Mutants, students at the time, ‘graduating’ into their own team. It’s something that doesn’t happen often with X-kids.”

Grab your copy of the new X-Force on Dec. 26th.

Will you be picking up the new book? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Marvel]