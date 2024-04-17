X-Men '97 Shocks Marvel Fans With Episode 6's "Milky Way Ghetto" Earth Diss

X-Men '97 has once again broken the Internet – thanks to all of Earth getting dissed in Episode 6. "Lifedeath – Part 2" took a break from Storm and Forge's drama in Arizona to travel across the stars to the Shi'ar Empire, where Charles Xavier has been in secret recovery from his near-fatal injuries.

The Shi'ar is at war with the Kree Empire, which makes it an even more drastic development for the Shi'ar when Emperoress Lilandra announces that her beloved Xavier will become her official royal consort. Many Shi'ar nobles have a problem with Lilandra choosing a "Terran" as her consort – but the most aggressively vocal opposition comes from Lilandra's sister Deathbird.

In her various monologues about why Xavier isn't qualified to be by Lilandra's side, Deathbird delivers the line of all lines when she accuses Xavier of wanting his "Milky Way Ghetto" to become the new Shi'ar homeworld.

As you can see below, Marvel fans were more than a little taken aback to hear the Shi'ar dropping the word "ghetto," while other fans really felt some kind of way about having our planet hit with such a big diss.