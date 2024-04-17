X-Men '97 Shocks Marvel Fans With Episode 6's "Milky Way Ghetto" Earth Diss

X-Men '97 Episode 6 has Earthlings shaken, after one character's hard diss of our entire planet.

By Kofi Outlaw

X-Men '97 has once again broken the Internet – thanks to all of Earth getting dissed in Episode 6. "Lifedeath – Part 2" took a break from Storm and Forge's drama in Arizona to travel across the stars to the Shi'ar Empire, where Charles Xavier has been in secret recovery from his near-fatal injuries.

The Shi'ar is at war with the Kree Empire, which makes it an even more drastic development for the Shi'ar when Emperoress Lilandra announces that her beloved Xavier will become her official royal consort. Many Shi'ar nobles have a problem with Lilandra choosing a "Terran" as her consort – but the most aggressively vocal opposition comes from Lilandra's sister Deathbird. 

In her various monologues about why Xavier isn't qualified to be by Lilandra's side, Deathbird delivers the line of all lines when she accuses Xavier of wanting his "Milky Way Ghetto" to become the new Shi'ar homeworld. 

As you can see below, Marvel fans were more than a little taken aback to hear the Shi'ar dropping the word "ghetto," while other fans really felt some kind of way about having our planet hit with such a big diss. 

That's CRAZY.

That thunderous sound you heard was the collective sound of every X-Men '97 viewer's head spinning after hearing that .

...Is That Racist???

Technically, we don't think it's directed at any single human so much as the entire species. But still... it feels a little racist.

SAY IT AGAIN.

Bet you she WON'T.

...She Didn't Have to Say It Tho

I mean, we can't say that Deathbird is totally wrong, but saying it out loud totally is.

Good to Be In Tha Hood

Some fans aren't shying away from the idea Earth being a ghetto. They're just happy to be here at all.

You Don't Know Me Like That!

Some people hear the "G" word drop and are ready for ALL the smoke.

TALK THAT SH*T Deathbird!

This X-Men '97 version of Deathbird is a baddie for real.

Watch Ya Mouth

We know that this is just a spicy little line in an animated show... But seriously... Better put some respect on our planet's name.

Facts Tho?!

Do it be... Or do it not be facts... That is the question.

...Because the evidence is slowly piling up that we, Earth, are indeed the most "ghetto" world within the galactic coalition of planets.

When Deathbird Visits Earth...

She's probably not going to like it here.

