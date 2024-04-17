X-Men '97 Shocks Marvel Fans With Episode 6's "Milky Way Ghetto" Earth Diss
X-Men '97 Episode 6 has Earthlings shaken, after one character's hard diss of our entire planet.
X-Men '97 has once again broken the Internet – thanks to all of Earth getting dissed in Episode 6. "Lifedeath – Part 2" took a break from Storm and Forge's drama in Arizona to travel across the stars to the Shi'ar Empire, where Charles Xavier has been in secret recovery from his near-fatal injuries.
The Shi'ar is at war with the Kree Empire, which makes it an even more drastic development for the Shi'ar when Emperoress Lilandra announces that her beloved Xavier will become her official royal consort. Many Shi'ar nobles have a problem with Lilandra choosing a "Terran" as her consort – but the most aggressively vocal opposition comes from Lilandra's sister Deathbird.
In her various monologues about why Xavier isn't qualified to be by Lilandra's side, Deathbird delivers the line of all lines when she accuses Xavier of wanting his "Milky Way Ghetto" to become the new Shi'ar homeworld.
As you can see below, Marvel fans were more than a little taken aback to hear the Shi'ar dropping the word "ghetto," while other fans really felt some kind of way about having our planet hit with such a big diss.
That's CRAZY.
"Milky Way ghetto" is crazy #XMen97 pic.twitter.com/YXVOImu6nX— Deny Von (@deny_von) April 17, 2024
#XMen97 #XSpoilers— ohheyjoey💅🏽 (@ThatKidJoeB) April 17, 2024
•
•
NOT THE MILKY WAY GHETTO! 🤣😂🥲 https://t.co/OydxX5iR27 pic.twitter.com/20WqyPeKXb
That thunderous sound you heard was the collective sound of every X-Men '97 viewer's head spinning after hearing that .prevnext
...Is That Racist???
Deathbird: "Milky Way Ghetto!"
Me:
#XMen97 pic.twitter.com/OnAQf93Ok9— Just Elliot (@ThyckVegetarian) April 17, 2024
Technically, we don't think it's directed at any single human so much as the entire species. But still... it feels a little racist.prevnext
SAY IT AGAIN.
#XMen97 #xmen #xmenanimated #milkywayghetto
Deathbird: Xavier would like to see his Milky Way Ghetto become our new throne world.
Me: pic.twitter.com/lFsgAwQ5dt— Bald Headed William Dent act right Heffias (@bougiegentleman) April 17, 2024
Bet you she WON'T.prevnext
...She Didn't Have to Say It Tho
Milky Way Ghetto😂😂😂 #XMen97 pic.twitter.com/OjidYVnGTk— reggie. (@airmanderful) April 17, 2024
I mean, we can't say that Deathbird is totally wrong, but saying it out loud totally is.prevnext
Good to Be In Tha Hood
Grateful for another day in the Milky Way Ghetto #XMen97 pic.twitter.com/1Iq1prCXed— Love Byrd Jr. (@LoveByrdJr) April 17, 2024
Some fans aren't shying away from the idea Earth being a ghetto. They're just happy to be here at all.prevnext
You Don't Know Me Like That!
Deathbird: Milky Way Ghetto— Chant God (@chantgod) April 17, 2024
Me at the screen: #XMen97 pic.twitter.com/ecCgAXx6ij
Some people hear the "G" word drop and are ready for ALL the smoke.prevnext
TALK THAT SH*T Deathbird!
"Milky Way ghetto" is such nasty work. #XMen97 pic.twitter.com/HaKWkIUgh4— BG, X-Men '97 (@TheBGates) April 17, 2024
This X-Men '97 version of Deathbird is a baddie for real.prevnext
Watch Ya Mouth
“Milky Way Ghetto” 🫢 pic.twitter.com/82y3Ki1wNq— Make Me H2O 👽🎮🇵🇷 (@SnarkBreathing) April 17, 2024
We know that this is just a spicy little line in an animated show... But seriously... Better put some respect on our planet's name.prevnext
Facts Tho?!
Not Deathbird calling us the Milky Way ghetto 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #XMEN97 pic.twitter.com/vmOqbiUENu— A Black Lady Flex Show (@ModelGenius) April 17, 2024
Do it be... Or do it not be facts... That is the question.
...Because the evidence is slowly piling up that we, Earth, are indeed the most "ghetto" world within the galactic coalition of planets.prevnext
When Deathbird Visits Earth...
DeathBird when she rolls up on the “Milky way Ghetto” #XMen97 pic.twitter.com/FkJcYONkXq— LeBeau Bayou (@PsychicKnife_) April 17, 2024
She's probably not going to like it here.prev