X-Men '97: New Teaser Showcases The Beloved Team

X-Men '97 is debuting on Disney+ next week, and the new show is expected to pick up where X-Men: The Animated Series left off in the '90s. The first reactions for the highly-anticipated animated series hit the Internet last night, and they were beyond positive. The show features many original voices from X-Men: The Animated Series and promises to bring back the '90s nostalgia in addition to showcasing new storylines that will surely please fans of the X-Men. Today, Marvel Studios released a new teaser for the series which presents each member of the beloved team of heroes.

"Team's all here! ✅ Don't miss Marvel Animation's all-new #XMen97, streaming March 20 only on @DisneyPlus," Marvel Studios shared. You can view the teaser below:

What Is X-Men '97 About?

You can read Marvel Studios's official synopsis for the animated series here: "X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

Beau DeMayo serves as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and DeMayo."

"This is the first X-Men title produced by Marvel Studios," Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, said when announcing X-Men '97. "What an amazing first step to reintroduce audiences to the X-Men with a look at one of the most pinnacle eras of the X-Men comics, which was the '90s."

"As an animated show, the original X-Men was the forerunner to some amazing action series. Everyone that is making X-Men '97, top-down, is a fan," added Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, VP of Animation at Marvel Studios. "On this project, instinctually, we knew exactly what this is. To bring this series forward and pick up that baton, and not just keep running at the same pace, but to really elevate. That's the responsibility."

X-Men '97 debuts on March 20th.