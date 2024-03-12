X-Men '97 Releases New Saturday Morning Cartoon Promo

X-Men '97 has a brand-new Saturday Morning Cartoon promo that fans are really loving online. In the new spot, posted to Marvel Studios' social media channels, the company is dialing up all those 90s aesthetics to really get the vibe right. There's scanlines on a tube TV, there's also a voice over performer trying to do his best "movie trailer guy" voice, and the graphics on-screen really echo the era well. Every little bit of the promotional rollout for this show has tried to aim right for the heart of an older millennial or Gen X viewer. And, so far, it's working almost too well. Entertainment Weekly caught up with head writer Beau DeMayo to discuss that nostalgia and its purposes in the show.

"Every design choice is actually a clue to the storylines we're doing," DeMayo explained. "Nothing is arbitrary." The scribe also talked about some of those exact references to the past. would also acknowledge some of the individual references. "It's a nice nod to Pryde of the X-Men," he mused about the 1989 pilot for a very different X-Men show. "But it is to throw the X-Men back to a time where they're thinking about: What part of this do I want to keep? Was it truly simpler back then, or were we just more naive?"

There is no question that 2024 is gearing up to be the year of the X-Men with Marvel. Deadpool & Wolverine's massive trailer is still earning views. At the moment, the celebration fo the Fox movie franchise is the most-viewed trailer of all time After that massive social media moment, X-Men '97 got formally unveiled to the Internet at large. X-Men: The Animated Series will finally get its long-awaited follow-up. The tail end of 2023 even included a few nuggets for X-Men fans as The Marvels included Kelsey Grammer as Beast. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Kevin Feige touted the importance of the mutants last year.

"I dont know if it's delicate, it's super exciting, but the X-Men are as solid and rich and great a concept and characters that exist. (There's) the return of the animated series next year, which we're very excited about," Feige revealed on the red carpet. "I saw some new final episodes today which really bring you back to that core of who the X-Men are and that soap opera that those characters represent. And in live-action, people will see....perhaps, soon."

Marvel Studios revealed a synopsis for the animated series: "X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler."

"Beau DeMayo serves as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo."

