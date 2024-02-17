X-Men '97's Surprising Rating Confirmed

X-Men: The Animated Series was one of the most beloved cartoons of the 1990s, and it's finally coming back. Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 is debuting on Disney+ next month, and it's going to pick up right where the original series left off in 1997. The first trailer for the reboot was released this week, and it teased the return of many familiar faces (and voices). The new series is going to be very similar to its predecessor, but there will be one big difference: the show's rating.

X-Men '97's home page on Disney+ reveals that the series is rated TV-14 while the original show was TV-Y7. This suggests the reboot will be a bit more mature than the series that came before. TV-14 suggests the following: "This program contains material that most parents would find unsuitable for children under 14 years of age." This is basically the television equivalent of PG-13, which is the rating of most Marvel Cinematic Universe films. For comparison, Marvel's What If...? series on Disney+ is also TV-14.

Who Is Voicing the X-Men in X-Men '97?

X-Men '97 features the voices of original X-Men: The Animated Series cast members Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, Catherine Disher, Adrian Hough, Alyson Court, and Christopher Britton. The X-Men team includes Wolverine (Dodd), Storm (Smith), Rogue (Zann), Beast (Buza), Cyclops (Ray Chase), Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale), Jubilee (Holly Chou), Bishop, and Morph.

"This is the first X-Men title produced by Marvel Studios," Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, said when announcing X-Men '97. "What an amazing first step to reintroduce audiences to the X-Men with a look at one of the most pinnacle eras of the X-Men comics, which was the '90s."

Added Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, VP of Animation at Marvel Studios, "As an animated show, the original X-Men was the forerunner to some amazing action series. Everyone that is making X-Men '97, top-down, is a fan. On this project, instinctually, we knew exactly what this is. To bring this series forward and pick up that baton, and not just keep running at the same pace, but to really elevate. That's the responsibility."

X-Men '97 hits Disney+ on March 20th.