Cue the X-Men: The Animated Series theme song. Disney released the first trailer for Marvel Studios' X-Men '97, the animated series revival picking up where the beloved '90s cartoon left off in 1997. First announced by executive producer Kevin Feige in 2021, the all-new X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era and cast of characters from X-Men: TAS, including the Cal Dodd-voiced Wolverine and Alison-Sealy Smith's Storm. The 10-episode first season will premiere March 20 on Disney+ ahead of the already-announced season 2.

In X-Men '97, Storm and Wolverine try to continue the X-Men with enemy-turned-ally Magneto (Matthew Waterson, replacing the late David Hemblen) in Professor Charles Xavier's absence. Meanwhile, the mutant-obsessive mad scientist Mister Sinister (Christopher Britton) attempts to end the X-Men once and for all. Watch the X-Men '97 trailer below.

Featuring the voices of original X-Men: The Animated Series cast members Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, Catherine Disher, Adrian Hough, Alyson Court, and Christopher Britton, the X-Men team includes Wolverine (Dodd), Storm (Smith), Rogue (Zann), Beast (Buza), Cyclops (Ray Chase), Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale), Jubilee (Holly Chou), Bishop, and Morph.

"This is the first X-Men title produced by Marvel Studios," Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, said when announcing X-Men '97. "What an amazing first step to reintroduce audiences to the X-Men with a look at one of the most pinnacle eras of the X-Men comics, which was the '90s."

Added Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, VP of Animation at Marvel Studios, "As an animated show, the original X-Men was the forerunner to some amazing action series. Everyone that is making X-Men '97, top-down, is a fan. On this project, instinctually, we knew exactly what this is. To bring this series forward and pick up that baton, and not just keep running at the same pace, but to really elevate. That's the responsibility."

Beau DeMayo (Marvel's Moon Knight, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) serves as head writer and executive producer on X-Men '97. The creative team includes supervising director Jake Castorena (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and supervising producer Charley Feldman (The Owl House); X-Men: The Animated Series producers and showrunners Eric and Julia Lewald, plus original series director Larry Houston, return as consultants.

Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 season 1 is streaming March 20 on Disney+.