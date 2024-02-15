X-Men '97 Is Tapping One of Anime's Top Studios

X-Men '97 aims to continue the story of what might be the most recognizable collection of Marvel's mutants to ever hit the screen. Premiering on Disney+ next month, the upcoming animated series isn't just bringing back the Fox Kids' characters, but a collection of the original voice actors from the Saturday morning cartoon. In a surprising twist, the next chapter in Xavier's best students is being brought to life by one of the biggest anime studios which has made a name for itself in both the East and the West.

The final episode of the X-Men animated series aired in 1997 with the episode titled, "Graduation Day". In the series finale, Xavier is on the wrong end of a lethal assault from Henry Peter Gyrich and is struggling to stay in the land of the living. Watching their mentor fade away, the X-Men are left with no other option than to allow Charles Xavier to be taken to the Shi'ar Empire to receive a cure from the empire's queen Lilandra. Unfortunately, from the recent trailer for the animated revival, it would appear that the Shi'ar were ultimately unsuccessful as Xavier's death appears to be a major component of the new series.

X-Men x Studio Mir

As mentioned earlier, Studio Mir has become a well-known name in the animation world. In the past, the studio has worked on the likes of The Legend of Korra, The Boondocks, Young Justice, Harley Quinn, and My Adventures With Superman. The studio also handled the Netflix anime series, Lookism, and is planning to tackle the adventures of Dante in Devil May Cry. Mir revealed that it will be working on X-Men '97 for Disney+, entering the world of Marvel for the first time.

The X-Men '97 voice cast features Ray Chase (Cyclops), Jennifer Hale (Jean Grey), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), Cal Dodd (Wolverine), JP Karliak (Morph), Lenore Zann (Rogue), George Buza (Beast), AJ LoCascio (Gambit), Holly Chou (Jubilee), Isaac Robinson-Smith (Bishop), Matthew Waterson (Magneto), and Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler).

Are you hyped to re-enter the world of Marvel's most popular mutants? Which other Marvel animated series from the past would you love to see return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the X-Men.

X-Men '97 hits Disney+ on March 20th.