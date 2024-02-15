New X-Men '97 Poster Channels VHS Nostalgia

X-Men '97 dropped a brand-new poster alongside that impressive trailer this morning. Marvel Studios is leaning into VHS nostalgia with their new image. X-Men '97's new poster has the X-Men logo spread across multiple VHS tapes. Fans who were around for the 90s will remember the character boxes at the tops of these cassettes, and each one is populated by a member of the team. Seeing as how X-Men '97 is a direct continuation of X-Men the animated series, it makes a lot of sense to gesture at the technology of yesteryear. The trailer for the new Disney+ series even opens with the old television set.

On the red carpet for The Marvels, Kevin Feige hinted that there would be some wild X-Men stuff coming this year. He wasn't lying. "I dont know if it's delicate, it's super exciting, but the X-Men are as solid and rich and great a concept and characters that exist. (There's) the return of the animated series next year, which we're very excited about," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I saw some new final episodes today which really bring you back to that core of who the X-Men are and that soap opera that those characters represent. And in live-action, people will see....perhaps, soon."

(Photo: Disney+)

X-Men Leans Into Nostalgia

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Well tons of fans marvel at the throwback details in X-Men '97, the cast and crew are encouraging people to look a little deeper. Entertainment Weekly managed to sit down with head writer Beau DeMayo to talk about some of the throwback elements of the new Disney+ series. While the 1990s aesthetic and costuming is kind of essential for continuing X-Men: The Animated Series' story, it also serves to highlight the differences between then and now. DeMayo thinks that juxtaposition is very intriguing. For a lot of elder millennial fans, that X-Men cartoon was a huge part of their childhood. But, was the past as rosy as it seemed in retrospect?

"Every design choice is actually a clue to the storylines we're doing," DeMayo offered. "Nothing is arbitrary."

"It's a nice nod to Pryde of the X-Men," he added of a reference to the 1989 pilot for a different X-Men series. "But it is to throw the X-Men back to a time where they're thinking about: What part of this do I want to keep? Was it truly simpler back then, or were we just more naive?"

How Does X-Men '97 Begin?

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios has a new synopsis for the animated show: "X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler."

"Beau DeMayo serves as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo."

