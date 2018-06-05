‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ is About “Who Your Real Friends Are”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix will explore the relationships of Jean Grey and her surrounding mutant characters.

Quicksilver actor Evan Peters opened up about the next X-Men movie, promising the dynamic between the characters and respective cast members will play a key role in the film. “I think the title kind of says it all: it’s a little bit darker and it’s a little bit more of a drama,” Peters said. “It’s really about Phoenix and Jean’s inner-struggle and how that pans out, and who your real friends are. Who’s helping you through these difficult times? So it’s really about that and it’s about the X-Men family, and I think it’s a serious film.”

The film is a follow-up to X-Men: Apocalypse, at least in the form of its cast and character roster. Quicksilver, who debuted in X-Men: Days of Future Past, will be using his speed powers to continue his attempt at having a positive impact on the world. “Quickie is with the X-Men going on missions and doing good with his powers,” Peters said. “So he’s kind of integrated himself into that world and is trying to fit in there as best he can.”

With the film slated for re-shoots later this year, Peters will be very much a part of the production’s extra effort. “No, I’ll be going back, I think,” Peters said. “I’m not sure when or for how much, but I’m excited to get back in there and do some more stuff, it’ll be fun.”

How much of an impact the re-shoots have on the film won’t be entirely transparent but will certainly lead to endless Internet speculation when the film debuts in theaters. X-Men: Dark Phoenix was originally slated for release in late 2018 but as a result of the creative changes was pushed back several months.

Dark Phoenix is the directorial debut of X-Men franchise producer and writer Simon Kinberg (though he did direct a scene in Deadpool 2). 20th Century has been quite secretive about Dark Phoenix so far. Set photos revealed that the X-Men will new costumes inspired by Frank Quitely’s early 2000s designs from New X-Men. A few official photos were released to Entertainment Weekly, offering the first look at Jessica Chastain’s mysterious alien character. Besides that, all fans have had to go on is what little the film’s cast has had to say.

Deadpool 2 is currently in theaters. Other Fox-owned Marvel films coming up include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.

