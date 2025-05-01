One of the Best Movie Trilogies of All Time Is Finally on Netflix

May has officially arrived and that means streaming services like Netflix have added a bunch of new movie and TV options to their lineups. Thursday saw dozens of new films join the Netflix roster here in the United States, including all three installments in one of the best and most entertaining movie trilogies around. If Netflix subscribers need a few hours of fun, Danny Ocean now has them covered.

Videos by ComicBook.com

May 1st saw the arrival of Ocean’s Eleven to Netflix’s streaming lineup. Steven Soderbergh’s heist comedy classic first hit theaters in 2001, featuring an all-star ensemble led by George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, and Matt Damon. Ocean’s Eleven has been a massive favorite amongst movie fans for more than 20 years, and now it’s available on the most popular streaming service around.

What’s even more exciting is that Soderbergh’s entire Ocean’s trilogy was added to Netflix as a package deal. Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, and Ocean’s Thirteen are all now available on the service, so fans can watch through the entire saga without having to check out different streaming services.

The only Ocean’s movie missing from the bunch is 2018’s Ocean’s Eight, the reboot/spinoff from Gary Ross that follows a group of women led by Danny Ocean’s cousin, played by Sandra Bullock. Though the movie shares a name with the trilogy, the stories don’t share any real connective tissue.

What’s New on Netflix?

The three Ocean’s movies are just a few of Netflix’s new additions that kicked off the new month. The start of May also brought movies like American Graffiti, Starship Troopers, Twilight, and Constantine to Netflix’s streaming roster.

You can check out the full list of Netflix’s May 1st additions below!

Airport

Airport ’77

Airport 1975

Ali

American Gangster

American Graffiti

Burn After Reading

Constantine

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Dawn of the Dead

Eat Pray Love

The Equalizer 2

Hanna

Home

The Jerk

The Lego Movie

Mid90s

The Mule

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

The Paper Tigers

Past Lives

Sisters

Starship Troopers

The Sugarland Express

Trainwreck

Trolls

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Biggest Fan (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

The Four Seasons — NETFLIX SERIES

Will you be checking out the Ocean’s trilogy on Netflix this month? Let us know in the comments!