‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ International Trailer Released

A brand-new international trailer for Dark Phoenix just released, providing a different look at the X-Men movie set to wrap up the 20-year-old franchise. Watch it in the video player above!

The beginning of the trailer is a lot different than the clip that premiered last night, showing more context for Jean Grey’s transformation into the titular world-ending entity that is the Dark Phoenix.

It also shows a more intimate moment between Mystique and Jean, providing more impact for what will be a major moment in the movie.

Spoiler warning for X-Men: Dark Phoenix, but if you’re reading this story and have watched the trailer it shouldn’t come as a major surprise.

Writer and director Simon Kinberg confirmed that Mystique dies in the film, as indicated by the trailer, confirming Jennifer Lawrence’s exit from the long-running series. When asked by EW why they decided to include that moment in the trailer, he gave a specific response.

“Well, the thought process behind that was to primarily show that this is a movie that is unlike other X-Men movies,” said Kinberg. “It’s a movie where shocking things happen, where intense, dramatic things happen. People don’t just fall off buildings and dust themselves off and walk away. There’s a reality to this movie and a consequence to this movie. Even more than that, it was to show that Jean/Dark Phoenix is genuinely a threat to everyone, including the X-Men.”

It’s clear that this is the end of an era in the franchise, as indicated by Charles Xavier actor James McAvoy. While speaking with MTV News about the series ending and the franchise being absorbed by Marvel Studios, the actor stressed that a new era is likely beginning.

“I love playing Charles. But you’ve got to write something interesting for you to do as an actor, you can’t just keep doing the same thing again and again and again. So it may be time for somebody else to come in,” McAvoy told MTV News. “Marvel and Disney are very smart, and they’ve done this excellently. They seem to be on the verge of doing something new with just regards to the X-Men anyway, which is exciting, I’m excited to see that. Can the X-Men fold into the Avengers world? Essentially, it’s the Avengers world we’re talking about. I don’t know.”

Dark Phoenix hits theaters on June 7th.

