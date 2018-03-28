‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix,’ ‘New Mutants’ Delayed For Significant Reshoots

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is going to see some considerable changes before its release, as sources tell ComicBook.com the Simon Kinberg-directed film is in need of multiple weeks worth of reshoots to change significant story points in the film.

After testing the film, 20th Century Fox has elected to bring the film back into production ahead of its release. They will have a significant roadblock in doing so, however, as its titular Dark Phoenix actress Sophie Turner will be heavily tied up with obligations to Game of Thrones‘ final season through September. The film has already been pushed back to Valentine’s Day in 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recent rumors claimed the Dark Phoenix film will introduce the cosmic Marvel alien army of the Skrulls, a group also set to appear in the upcoming and unrelated Marvel Studios film Captain Marvel. Comic book fans were also pleased when set photos surfaced, revealing costumes on the key characters matching those of Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely’s New X-Men run with Marvel Comics.

20th Century Fox’s other property, New Mutants, is also in the process of even more significant reshoots after having its release date delayed nearly an entire year. The film will add a few new characters to round out the movie, as well as make it scarier, overhauling the majority of the film. Almost half of the movie is supposedly being reshot.The original version of the film was directed by Josh Boone. Such a hold up has prompted the film to push its release date back, once again, to August 2, 2019. It was originally scheduled for April 13, 2018.

New Mutants star Anna Taylor-Joy recently confirmed the film will be adding at least one entirely new character with its overhaul. “I don’t think it being delayed is a bad thing because it’s definitely more important to make sure that we get it right than rushing to make a date,” Taylor-Joy told The Playlist. “So, hopefully, all of these reshoots and adding of the new character that will give the fans an altogether satisfactory, wonderful product.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix stars Turner with Jennifer Lawrence, Tye Sheridan, Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Alexandra Shipp, Nicholas Hoult, Evan Peters, and Kodi Smit-McPhee. It is written by Kinberg, based on Josh Byrne, Chris Claremont, and Dave Cockrum’s The Dark Phoenix Saga story published by Marvel Comics.

New Mutants stars Taylor-Joy, along with Maisie Williams, Alice Braga, Charlie Heaton, Happy Anderson, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt, and Colbi Gannett. Its screenplay is written by Josh Boone and Knate Lee.

On the horizon for 20th Century Fox is the Deadpool sequel, which has tested well with audiences. Sources tell ComicBook.com the film is a worthy sequel to the unexpected hit from 2016. With reshoots underway for the sequel which releases on May 18, as well, speculation regarding poor test screenings are just that and nothing more.