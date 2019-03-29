‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Unveils Brand New Poster

It’s the end of an era for the long-running X-Men movie franchise, as Dark Phoenix could serve as the last film before the series gets rebooted by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But before we get to that point, director Simon Kinberg is attempting to retell one of the most revered storylines in Marvel Comics history.

Before 20th Century Fox passes the baton to Marvel Studios, they’re hyping up the epic conclusion to the X-Men franchise with a brand new poster that will given exclusively to attendees at Wonder Con this weekend. Take a look at the poster below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The poster showcases Jean Grey seemingly losing control of her powers as the Phoenix Force rages. We do know that these new abilities will get the best of her and possibly haunt the character, leading her to kill one of her mentors and closest friends in Mystique. The trailer teased Mystique’s death without the subtlety of most superhero movies, blatantly revealing that Jennifer Lawrence’s character would get axed at the beginning of the next movie.

“Mystique’s death is the thing that fractures the family of the X-Men, including Magneto [Michael Fassbender], and sets people who were friends on opposite sides, and people who were enemies become allies,” Kinberg previously said to Entertainment Weekly. “For me, if there’s a metaphor for the film, it’s like if someone in your life or your family starts to lose control, whether that be because of drugs or mental health issues or more minor things, the question is: At one point do you give up on them? And how long do you hold out hope for them?”

Many fans are split in the approach to X-Men: Dark Phoenix, with some wanting to rip the bandage off before the characters are rebooted as part of the MCU, while others are invested and eager to see how this long-running franchise will end.

We’ll find out how this could possibly lead to the franchise’s inevitable reboot when X-Men: Dark Phoenix premieres in theaters on April 26th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!