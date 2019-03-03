‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ Star Anna Paquin Hasn’t Seen the ‘Rogue Cut’

X-Men fans were pretty eager for Days of Future Past: The Rogue Cut to become a reality, but it sounds like one of the film’s stars hasn’t even experienced it yet.

In a recent interview with PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, Paquin spoke about the Rogue Cut, which added seventeen additional minutes to the original X-Men film. As she revealed, she actually hasn’t watched any version of Days of Future Past yet, largely due to the birth of her twins occurring just before the movie’s release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Truthfully, I haven’t actually seen either [version].” Paquin revealed. “Hey, everyone with newborn twins who sits down and watches films for their own pleasure, raise their hand. Not me.”

As fans will remember, an original cut of the film saw the X-Men tracking down Paquin’s Rogue in a mutant prison camp, in hopes that she could help an injured Kitty Pride (Ellen Page). Ultimately, that scene and the action sequence that followed were cut for time from the theatrical release, something that Paquin didn’t really have a problem with.

“Those films have really really interesting, let’s call it, processes as far as how the scripts come about and they change so many times over the course of shooting,” Paquin explained. “And having done a bunch of ’em already, I wasn’t massively surprised that the stuff shot first week of photography didn’t really fit by the end, six months later.”

“It wasn’t really a big deal for me, I was fine,” Paquin added. “It happens. Also, I was a new mom and already had a full-time job so I was like, ‘Okay, so I’m not in the movie. That’s fine.’ Then the movie comes out and a lot of people got very defensive on my behalf… and then the Rogue Cut appeared.”

The Rogue Cut ended up being released almost a year later, and was even screened at the 2015 San Diego Comic-Con. Even though Paquin hasn’t experienced the Rogue Cut yet, she does have a soft spot for the fans who campaigned for the alternate version to be released.

“It’s incredibly flattering… I appreciate all the people who were very vocal, who fought for Rogue,” the actress revealed.