X-Men: Halle Berry Says She Would “Absolutely” Return to Play Storm

Back when Disney merged with 20th Century Studios, Marvel fans were instantly eager to learn news of the inevitable inclusion of the X-Men into the MCU. While no new live-action X-Men films have been announced, there will be a revival of X-Men: The Animated Series coming to Disney+, and it’s only a matter of time before the beloved mutants mix into the MCU in a live-action capacity. This has led many to wonder if former X-Men actors would return to the fold. While Wolverine star Hugh Jackman has made it clear that his days with the X-Men are officially over, there are other stars that would be willing to return. Halle Berry, who played Storm in the first X-Men trilogy and returned for X-Men: Days of Future Past, recently spoke with Vanity Fair about potentially returning to Marvel.

“I would absolutely return to it, it’s a beloved character, I loved playing Storm, and people love Storm. So, I would absolutely, you know, if we could find a version that would make sense, or a storyline that would make sense, I would absolutely do that, for sure,” Berry explained.

Storm is not the only comic book character Berry has played on the big screen. She also played the titular role in Catwoman back in 2004. Berry also recently addressed if she will return as Catwoman in the upcoming Flash film, which is going to see the return of some fan-favorite DC actors such as Michael Keaton as Batman. Jimmy Kimmel recently spoke with Berry about her new movie, Bruise, and mentioned the Multiverse DC Comics tale. She merely replied, “If I can direct it.”

In another recent interview with Jake’s Takes, Berry named Catwoman as the one role that she would most like to revisit and revise.

“I would love to direct Catwoman,” she revealed. “If I can get a hold of that now, knowing what I know, having this experience and reimagine that world the way I reimagined this story. Bruise was written for a white Irish catholic, like a 25-year-old girl. I got to reimagine it. I wish I could go back and reimagine Catwoman and have a re-do on that.”

Berry added, “I would have Catwoman saving the world like most male superheroes do, and not just saving women from their faces cracking off. You know, I would make the stakes a lot higher. I think make it more inclusive of both men and women.”

