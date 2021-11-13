Halle Berry Wants to Remake Catwoman





Catwoman star Halle Berry would love to direct another version of the movie. She talked to Jake’s Takes about her upcoming film Bruise. The Monster’s Ball star actually is behind the camera for this outing and is shifting toward directing. If given the chance to revisit any of her past roles, that’s the one she would go back and try again. Catwoman is a film that has undergone a bit of a transformation for general audiences. Just like Jennifer’s Body, it’s a cult classic as people begin to appreciate the unique contribution to the genre. (As there are calls for different superhero movies, Catwoman is very different as far as this whole operations goes.) Just this Halloween, you saw a bunch of fans cosplaying her version of the character. Check out what she had to say down below.

“I would love to direct Catwoman,” she revealed. “If I can get a hold of that now, knowing what I know, having this experience and reimagine that world the way I reimagined this story. Bruise was written for a white Irish catholic, like 25-year-old girl. I got to reimagine it. I wish I could go back and reimagine Catowman and have a re-do on that.”

“I would have Catwoman saving the world like most male superheroes do, and not just saving women from their faces cracking off. You know, I would make the stakes a lot higher. I think make it more inclusive of both men and women.”

In conversation with EW, Berry talked about trying to move forward after the Oscars. “I thought they were going to just back up the truck and drop them off at my house, right?” she told the outlet. “When you have a historic win like that, you think, ‘Oh, this is going to fundamentally change.’ It did fundamentally change me, but it didn’t change my place in the business overnight. I still had to go back to work. I still had to try to fight to make a way out of no way.”

This isn’t the first time that the actress has spoken about the approach to the original movie. “The story didn’t feel quite right,” Berry explained to Variety. “I remember having that argument: ‘Why can’t Catwoman save the world like Batman and Superman do? Why is she just saving women from a face cream that cracks their face off?’ But I was just the actor for hire. I wasn’t the director. I had very little say over that.”

