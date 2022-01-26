X-Men: Marvel Reveals Captain Krakoa’s Secret Origin

WARNING: Spoilers for X-Men #7 follow. Marvel may have recently revealed the new roster for the X-Men, but that hasn’t stopped the publisher from adding a new mysterious hero to its lineup. The X-Men are now known as Krakoa’s official superhero team, with its creation led by Cyclops and Marvel Girl. They’ve left Krakoa to set up residence in New York City, where they have already fought foes such as the High Evolutionary. X-Men #6 introduced Captain Krakoa, who figured to be the mutant equivalent of Captain America. However, the secret identity didn’t last long when Cyclops was revealed to be Captain Krakoa. As far as the reason why Cyclops is parading around with a new identity, it’s a lot more depressing than it initially appears.

Gerry Duggan, Pepe Larraz, Marte Gracia, and VC’s Clayton Cowles are the creative team on X-Men #7. While the issue is titled “The Secret Origin of Captain Krakoa,” the character only makes an appearance on its cover. The story behind Captain Krakoa’s creation is one of death. Ironically, mutants have found a way to cheat death with the resurrection protocols, where the Five (Hope Summers, Elixir, Egg, Proteus, and Tempus) combine their powers to bring dead mutants back to life. Readers have watched it happen a number of times in different books, most notably in House of X after a team led by Cyclops is slaughtered on a mission to bring down Orchis. The evil group is comprised of humans looking to stop mutants from continuing to gain an evolutionary advantage over humanity. Dr. Stasis, a member of Orchis, discovered Cyclops originally died during the X-Men’s attack on the Orchis Mother Mold Facility. A local reporter named Ben Urich was also tipped off to mutant resurrection.

Wanting to test this new discovery, Dr. Stasis hatches a plan to force the X-Men into a public fight with his human-animal chimeras. He then takes advantage of the situation to wound and then kill Cyclops, leaving his body dead in the New York streets for innocent bystanders to see. Well, with such a public death, it’s now impossible to resurrect Cyclops in a new body and have him continue publicly leading the X-Men. Cyclops finds this out the hard way from Emma Frost after he’s revived. This is why the Quiet Council, Forge, and Jumbo Carnation create the Captain Krakoa identity, complete with a new superhero suit and gear for Cyclops to hide behind.

Dr. Stasis is one step ahead of the X-Men. He’s already figured out one of their biggest secrets and has taken their leader off the board, if only temporarily. Cyclops has to pretend to be Captain Krakoa while hoping no one figures out who is behind the mask. Other members of the X-Men have to be careful as well, because the same fate will be waiting for them if they were to die while saving the world.

Captain Krakoa on the Cover of X-Men #7

Dr. Stasis Is Aware of Mutant Resurrection

Cyclops Post-Mutant Resurrection

Cyclops Discovering He Had a Public Death

Dr. Stasis Killed Cyclops

Cyclops Given His New Identity as Captain Krakoa