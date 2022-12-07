X-Men Cast Would Play Knockout Game With Each Other According to One Star

The cast of Fox's X-Men movies was apparently into some pretty wild stuff while filming – if the stories of franchise star James McAvoy are anything to be believed. McAvoy was recently doing an interview where he reminisced about his days playing Charles Xavier/Prof. X in the X-Men movies, and he ended up revealing a secret from the set that involves the X-Men actors pretty much beating each other up!

In the lead-up to his big piece of gossip, James McAvoy cited X-Men: First Class as the "favorite" of the movies he's done; however, he also cited X-Men: Days of the Future Past as the favorite movie that challenged him the most as an actor and provided the most "interesting" experience. He then went on to praise his castmates, before revealing how wild they used to get on set. For context, McAvoy was actually recounting how he got into M. Night Shyamalan's Unbreakable movie universe with Split, through a wild night out with his X-Men movie buddies:

"I met M. Night Shyamalan in 2015 at ComicCon at a party," McAvoy told GQ. "And we were all there with the X-Men crew. We all got on very well and we all knew how to have a good time. So we were probably partying quite large. And at that moment we had been playing this really ridiculous game, which involved hitting each other. I won't tell you how, because I don't want to have it repeated and then be blamed for it. Anyway, one of us got knocked out, and it was just after that, that he [Shyamalan] went, 'Hey, you ever thought about working with me?'"

McAvoy may skip over the part about the game the X-Men actors were playing (probably for the best in this modern-day Cancel Culture), but we certainly have questions. In 2015, the X-Men movies cast was working on/promoting X-Men: Apocalypse at Comic-Con 2015. That panel included no less than X-Men director Bryan Singer; Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy, Olivia Munn, Nicholas Hoult, Lucas Till, Lana Condor, Codie Smitt-McPhee, Tye Sheridan, Sophie Turner, Michael Fassbender, Oscar Isaac, Ben Hardy, Alexandra Shipp and Simon Kinberg. By now, any one of those actors beign named in a story about a "fight game" or as the person who got knocked out, would be pretty wild news. While we don't know anything for sure, we feel confident in speculating that Fassbender and McAvoy were probably involved.

The X-Men Movies are streaming on Disney+.