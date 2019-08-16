X-Men: Who Are the Phalanx in Powers of X?

Last week’s issue of Powers of X #2 offered another glimpse into the future of mutants. That glimpse revealed that the fate of mutants 1000 years after the birth of the X-Men involves a returning alien race that once threatened all of Earth.

That race is the Phalanx. The Phalanx may be better known to modern Marvel readers as the alien villains of the Annihilation: Conquest event, but they were introduced in the X-Men crossover event “Phalanx Covenant.” They’re also easily confused with the Technarcy, the race of New Mutants member Warlock, and there is a connection between the two. Powers of X #2 deepens that connection and, in a way, inverts it.

The Phalanx, as introduced in the “Phalanx Covenant,” is a cybernetic alien race. Like the Technarchy, they convert organic and inorganic matter into consumable matter using the techno-organic virus. Unlike the Technarchy, who are individualistic, the Phalanx share a hive-mind. Their mission is to convert and consume everything in the universe. Mutants proved to be resistant to the Phalanx’s T/O virus, and so the X-Men were the perfect team to defend Earth from Phalanx invasion and consumption.

The Technarchy seemed to view the Phalanx as outcasts, but Powers of X #2 suggests that the Phalanx may be a higher evolution of the Technarchy. There may even be multiple Technarchies that are unaware of each other’s existence.

In the process, the issue also reveals more about how the Phalanx works. They come to a planet, assess the native society’s value, then decide how to proceed. They only seed the T/O virus into unworthy societies. The T/O virus then compels the victims to erect a Babel Spire, which summons a Technarchy to dispose of the waste. If the society is found worthy, they will be assimilated into the Phalanx’s hivemind.

In X-Men Year 1000, the librarian seeks ascension for the mutant race, a strange turn given mutantkind’s adversarial relationship with most techno-organic beings. Fans will have to keep reading to learn more about how mutants have come to this.

