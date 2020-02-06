Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Reacts to Being an Oscars Presenter

This Sunday will be the long-awaited Oscars and The Academy of Motion Picture Arts just announced the final round of people who will be presenting at the ceremony. The list revealed some big names, including Taika Waititi, the director best known for helming Thor: Ragnarok in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The director is having a very successful awards season, winning Best Adapted Screenplay for his latest movie, Jojo Rabbit, at both the WGA Awards and BAFTA Awards last week. This week, Jojo Rabbit is up for six Oscars, so it's no surprise Waititi was chosen to present at the event. Yesterday, the director took to Twitter to share the news.

“Five. More. Days. Let’s welcome to the #Oscars stage our last round of presenters,” The Academy tweeted yesterday.

“Mmkay…,” Waititi replied.

You can check out the tweet below:

The latest batch of presenters includes actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Star Wars franchise with Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and Natalie Portman (Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith) being announced with Waititi. They join the likes of Salma Hayek (The Eternals), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2, Joker), Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig, Mark Ruffalo (Avengers: Endgame), and Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as additional presenters who hail from the fan-favorite franchises.

While Waititi wasn’t one of the five men nominated for Best Director at the Oscars, he did score a nod for Best Picture. The movie is also up for Best Supporting Actress (Scarlett Johansson), Best Costume Design (Mayes C. Rubeo), Best Production Design (Ra Vincent and Nora Sopková), Best Film Editing (Tom Eagles), and Waititi is nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Waititi will soon be returning to Marvel to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will Chris Hemsworth's Thor be the first MCU hero to get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but the movie will also see the return Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson King Valkyrie. Waititi is currently working on Next Goal Wins, which is based on the documentary of the same name. The film followed the American Samoa soccer team and their Dutch coach, Thomas Rongen, as he attempted “the nearly impossible task” of transforming the team into “perennial losers into winners.”

Jojo Rabbit will be released on digital on February 4thand on 4K Ultra, Blu-ray and DVD on February 18th. The 92nd Academy Awards are airing on ABC on February 9th.

