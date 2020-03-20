Netflix Party Has Become a Huge Hit

As the threat of the novel coronavirus continues to grow, people across the globe are staying in to practice social distancing with the hopes of avoiding and/or spreading COVID-19. Since folks are unable to go out and hang with their friends, people have been finding new ways to spend time together virtually. Thankfully, "Netflix Party" has returned, and it allows you and your pals to consume content on the streaming service together. The "Netflix Party" plugin can be installed on Google Chrome browsers and allows for synced up Netflix viewing parties around the world, complete with a chatbox!

It should be noted that this plugin is not officially from Netflix and does require each participant to have their own Netflix login. To get started, visit the Netflix Party website and install the plugin (again, a Google Chrome exclusive plugin), simple as that! From there, go to Netflix via Chrome and pick what you want to start watching and play the video, then click the "NP" plugin button on the address bar and then "Start Party" to generate a URL for your viewing mates. Then distribute the URL to them which will bring them to Netflix where they should then click the "NP" button again to join the party.

In the parties, users are able to fully customize the event with user icons, nicknames, emojis, GIFs, and a chat box to talk about the program. The plugin will maintain the fidelity of the video quality and stay synced up across all party members, even allowing for simultaneous pausing and un-pausing.

Now that more people are using Netflix Party, they've taken to Twitter to discuss the plugin. Here are some tweets from people sharing their experiences and others looking for some new friends to watch Netflix with...