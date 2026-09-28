Avengers: Endgame Encore’s New Ending Pretty Much Confirms A Major Steve Rogers Doomsday Theory

With Avengers: Doomsday hitting theaters in a few months, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is doing a handful of things in preparation. Most fans would agree that the build and setup for this film has been a mixed bag, especially when Dr. Doom was brought in as the main antagonist after things fell apart with Kang. One way that the MCU is looking to rectify this is by re-releasing Avengers: Endgame in theaters with a few additional scenes. These sequences are new and are tacked on to help set the table for Avengers: Doomsday. It’s helpful given just how much will be going on in that film.

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Without giving too much away about those scenes, one manages to follow up on a thread from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and one establishes just how big the threat is that the heroes are facing. However, there’s one other scene that, while short, manages to confirm an Avengers: Doomsday theory that people have brought up since the first official trailer for the film was revealed. This is a popular theory that centers around the return of Steve Rogers and helps explain the stunned reaction that Thor has when he sees his old friend again.

The Avengers: Endgame Encore Confirms Who Steve Rogers Arrives With

The first teaser for Avengers: Doomsday featured Steve Rogers holding his and Peggy Carter’s baby and announcing that he’d be back for this film. The first major trailer then showed him arriving and meeting up with Thor, who can’t believe what he’s seeing. Since that trailer arrived, people have had several theories, but a major one was that Steve didn’t show up alone. It was theorized that Steve was with Loki, and that’s what led to Thor’s shocked reaction.

It can now be confirmed that the theory is true. One extra scene in Avengers: Endgame Encore picks up right as Steve and Peggy are dancing. A knock is heard and Peggy answers the door to find Loki there, who already knows Steve is there. This makes it clear that Loki is the one who recruits Steve for the fight against Dr. Doom. As the person holding so many timelines together, Loki can see what’s going on and understands that the Avengers need all the help they can get.

Thor being stunned at seeing Steve alone wouldn’t make much sense since he likely knows that Steve stayed back in time and him returning is probably not out of the realm of possibility when compared to the things Thor has experienced. However, laying eyes on Loki, who he saw die in Avengers: Infinity War, would be truly shocking. Thor wasn’t even there to see Loki dsiappear with the Tessaract in Avengers: Endgame, so there’s a lot he needs to catch up on.

Another one of the additional scenes reveals that whatever is going on with Dr. Doom is causing all sorts of problems for various universes. The TVA is shown panicking as they learn that the multiverse is collapsing. Given everything Loki did to save universes at the end of Loki Season 2, it makes sense that he would do whatever it took to stop Doom, including bringing Steve Rogers back.