Spider-Man: Brand New Day Digital Release Date Revealed & It’s Very Soon

It’s official: the wait for the digital release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day is almost at an end. The fourth standalone film starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker debuted back on July 31st, leaving only five months between two of the most anticipated Marvel movies, with Doomsday set to hit theaters on December 18th. It broke records left and right in box office sales and easily broke into the Top 3 highest-grossing films of all time, coming in just behind Avengers: Endgame and James Cameron’s Avatar.

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And in just 11 days, on October 6th, Brand New Day will be making its digital debut, expected to be available to purchase or rent on platforms such as Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play Movies—something that fans have been eagerly awaiting during the two months that it’s been dominating in theaters. The digital release comes as the film has brought in almost $2.5 billion worldwide against a $225 million production budget (making it the second-highest-budgeted Spider-Man movie)—a wildly impressive feat, even for a Marvel movie. In addition to landing a spot on the Top 3 highest-grossing films list, Brand New Day has also become the highest-grossing film in domestic box office history.

Expect an Additional Wait Before Brand New Day is Available on DVD and Blu-ray

‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’ arrives on digital platforms October 6. pic.twitter.com/4c500FfyKF — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) September 27, 2026

If you’re a physical media aficionado, we hate to be the bearer of bad news, but physical copies of Brand New Day won’t be available for purchase until November 27th, meaning there’s another two-month wait ahead of you. And if you’re waiting to rewatch until the movie is free to stream, there’s no telling how long you might have to wait. As Spider-Man is still technically Sony IP, and the studio has an agreement with Netflix to make it the exclusive first stop for their post-theatrical releases, any films hit their platform before going to other streamers like Disney+ (which took about 5 years to stream No Way Home).

In addition to its box office dominance, Brand New Day has also brought home another honor: it’s earned a 90% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as 97% with audiences. Critic Cate Young sings the movie’s praises, saying, “Cretton has managed to graduate a teen franchise into something more adult, and more emotionally complex. The film brings together numerous characters dealing with grief, loss, and loneliness, and lets them help each other climb out of it.” And while it’s not a perfect movie, strictly speaking, it just so happens to be a perfect reminder of what Marvel films have the capability to be—character-driven and full of nuance, with an emphasis on growth, narrative, and relationships, as well as a full-on spectacle and nail-biting action sequences.