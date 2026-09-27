Marvel Is Currently Casting Another X-Men Hero (& He’s An Original Member of the Team)

As we get closer to the X-Men’s MCU debut, fans are wondering whether they’re any closer to getting the five original team members that everyone knows and loves: Jean Grey, Cyclops, Iceman, Beast, and Angel. So far, the confirmed casting for the Jake Schreier-directed movie is Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Kit Connor as Scott Summers/Cyclops, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Christopher Abbott as Professor Charles Xavier, Maya Boyd as Ororo Munroe/Storm, and Adam Driver as Nathaniel Essex/Mister Sinister.

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While it’s believed the casting for Hank McCoy, or Beast, is finally happening, there’s also news about one of the other original five X-Men. According to industry insider Caleb Williams, the casting for Bobby Drake is officially happening. Williams said, “Iceman/Bobby Drake is currently casting for the X-Men reboot. He is one of the first members to meet Jean Grey in the X-Mansion.” Now it’s anyone’s guess whether we’re getting that original team to kick the film off, or if Marvel is changing things up by throwing other members like Rogue into the mix early.

We Could Be Getting the Bobby Drake Casting Sooner Than Later

Small Tidbit…..in obvious news…Ice Man/Bobby Drake is currently casting for the #XMen reboot



He is one of the first members to meet Jean Grey in the X-Mansion…. pic.twitter.com/ayx7V5Ep14 — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) September 27, 2026

The new X-Men film won’t be the first time that fans have seen Iceman on the big screen. He was first played by Shawn Ashmore in Fox’s X-Men movie franchise back in 2003, when he debuted in X2: X-Men United before coming back in X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past. And while the movie isn’t expected to hit theaters until May 2028, fans are still on the edge of their seats as they wait to see their favorite team reunited for this next phase of the MCU.

While most fans are thrilled, some remain skeptical of the proposed pacing of the X-Men. “OG 5 + Storm and also Rogue by the end of the movie. Sucks that it’s going to take a sequel or two to get Wolverine and Nightcrawler though…definitely gonna be a bit before we see Gambit either,” . Another countered, stating that the wait for Wolverine was the best move the studio could make in terms of allowing other mutants their moment in the sun. “Wolverine needs to show up in the third film and not any sooner. We spent the last 25 years with him as the main focus in all X-Men media (minus ’97); the rest need their time in the spotlight,” .

No matter what you think about when characters like Wolverine and Gambit should enter the picture, it seems like a solid cast is coming together to finally bring the X-Men back to the big screen the way they deserve. And Schrier is no slouch in the director department either, being the creative visionary behind Thunderbolts*, the film that more than a few fans thought should have kicked off the next phase of the MCU, taking it in a fresh, new direction.