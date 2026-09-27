With the Prequel Set To Hit Theaters, Brad Pitt Teases the Return of Fan-Favorite Heist Franchise

Hollywood loves a good remake, and it loves a sequel to a good remake even more. Whether filmmakers are trying to capitalize on a beloved IP or taking another crack at creative failure, studios love it when a movie has a built-in audience. Warner Brothers has been remaking its own hits since as far back as The Maltese Falcon, but the trend really caught fire in the early 2000s. The executives at most majors were combing through their IPs to find anything they could adapt for a fresh audience. One film in particular opened the floodgates for more remakes after an idiosyncratic director and his celebrity buddies created a hit film by reinterpreting a well-remembered but flawed 1960s Rat Pack movie. Ocean’s Eleven would go on to inspire two sequels and a female-led spin-off. And now, it appears the cast is ready to come back for a fourth outing, and their on-screen leader is the one bringing them back in real life.

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While discussing his new film with Entertainment Tonight, Brad Pitt gave the world an update on Ocean’s 14. The Heart of the Beast star plays enigmatic Rusty in the Ocean’s movies, Danny Ocean’s right-hand man, who always seems to be eating something. Pitt assured the world that there is a script for a new sequel and that it was written by the series’ titular star, George Clooney. “George wrote a banger of a script that’s actually worth getting up and telling another one, so we’re gonna do it.”

Oceans as Far As The Eye Can See

Outside of a few cameos connecting Sandra Bullock’s Ocean’s 8 to the series, 20 years have passed since the original cast of Ocean’s Eleven appeared on screen together. So far, in addition to Pitt and Clooney, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Don Cheadle, and Andy Garcia are expected to return. The films will have to move forward without cast members Bernie Mac or Carl Reiner, who both passed away in the intervening years between films. There is no word yet on whether or not the film will incorporate characters from Ocean’s 8 or the upcoming prequel from writer-director Bradley Cooper. Cooper’s prequel with Margot Robbie is set to reveal Danny and Debbie Ocean’s parents as they plot a heist at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix. The film is expected to be released on June 25th, 2027.

Clooney writing the script is a relief to cinephiles still unable to process the mistakes made in Ocean’s Twelve, a movie that famously put the Ocean’s name on a pre-existing script called Honor Among Thieves and used the cast’s real-world identities as a plot device. Bruce Willis’ appearance in the movie is frankly one of the most poorly calculated cameos in the history of cinema. In interviews, the actors made it clear they dropped the ball, focusing on the good time they were having instead of making a good movie. When the cast and filmmaker returned to make Ocean’s Thirteen, they successfully got back to the heart of the first film with a Vegas revenge plot focusing on Elliott Gould’s Reuben and a new villain played by Al Pacino.

Soderbergh’s stylistic pacing and ensemble management gave the film a feeling of being in on the scam, while not revealing how the con works. For his part, Soderbergh has moved on and returned to the avant-garde roots that produced his breakout hit, Sex, Lies, and Videotape. “I did what I could, and then produced Ocean’s 8, and just felt like I’ve done my time.”

John Wick co-director David Leitch, who also directed Pitt in Bullet Train (and briefly in Deadpool 2), is currently attached to direct the film. And before anyone worries the filmmaker may not understand the Ocean’s movies’ tone, the action director was on set for the 2001 remake, back when he was Brad Pitt’s stunt double. His latest effort is also a heist: How to Rob a Bank is in theaters November 13th. Thanks in part to his performance in Ocean’s Eleven, George Clooney’s profile through the 2000s massively increased, affording the actor the opportunity to explore writing and directing with his Oscar-winning historical drama Good Night, and Good Luck and the football comedy Leatherheads. If Clooney has come to the point where he knows Danny and Rusty well enough to craft the adventure, then we expect the franchise’s most famous producer to work very closely with Leitch to reestablish their cool criminal world.

Are you excited for the further expansion of the Ocean’s movies? Who’s your favorite member of the gang? Let us know in the comments below.