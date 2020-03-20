Onward Fans Are Celebrating the Movie's Early Home Release

Disney and Pixar fans are hyped up because Onward is headed to video on demand today. The news comes as a bit of a surprise as it was one of the last Disney projects to hit the screen in theaters. Complications around the coronavirus have shifted not only entertainment, but also the world, and the company is trying to adapt. The move follows Disney deciding to release Frozen 2 on Disney+ early and also speeding up the home availability of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as well. More and more studios are shifting their strategy to this line of thinking.

Dan Scanlon directed the film, and he addressed the move to bring it home for viewers during a difficult time. "While we’re looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.” It is a good message for fans who might not have been able to get to a theater before the closures began.

As an added bonus, Onward will be heading to Disney+ on April 3rd. That way, people who are already paying for their subscription service can opt to watch the movie that way. It might end up being a boost for the company after coronavirus directly affected Onward’s box office performance. The film had a steep drop from over the weekend to Tuesday of this week. Onward made $49 million at the domestic box office over the weekend and other $3 million on Monday. But, on Tuesday, it only brought in $1.2 million as more states began to close theaters.

#PixarOnward is coming to the US tonight on digital download and will be streaming on #DisneyPlus on April 3rd. pic.twitter.com/FA8m8OR9Cp — Disney and Pixar's Onward (@pixaronward) March 20, 2020

On the plus side, now a bunch more people will get to see the film that a lot of people poured their hard work into. Comicbook.com’s Charlie Ridgely called Onward a “weird and wonderful tale of brotherhood in his review”:

He said, “You’re not going to have the exact same reaction to Onward that I do, because we’re all different people who carry different stories into the theater, but it's sure to make you feel something. Personal experience is the heart beating at the center of Scanlon’s film, and no matter what you’re bringing to the table, it’s going to find a way to stick with you. There are a couple of speed bumps in the first act that cause a slow start to the film, but the world created and the expertly crafted finale make it more than worth the wait. Onward is a treasure that will connect with Pixar fans for quite a long time.”

