Vin Diesel's Bloodshot Now Available On-Demand

Due to the novel coronavirus spreading throughout the country and causing movie theaters to close, Vin Diesel's Bloodshot didn't get much a chance at the box office. After one incredibly lackluster weekend on the big screen, Diesel's run as the titular Valiant Comics character was essentially over. However, Sony is still giving movie fans a chance to check out the action flick by releasing it on-demand months earlier than initially planned. Now, you can purchase Bloodshot to watch as often as you want.

Directed by first-time feature helmer Dave Wilson, Bloodshot tells the story of Ray Garrison (Diesel), a soldier who is killed in combat, only to be reanimated with superhuman abilities. The screenplay was written by Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer. Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, Talulah Riley, Lamorne Morris, and Guy Pearce also star in the movie.

Bloodshot is one of many recent theatrical releases to become available on-demand this week. Warner Bros. unveiled three of its early 2020 films on digital Tuesday morning, the most popular of which is Birds of Prey. The DC title is joined by Ben Affleck basketball drama The Way Back and Guy Ritchie's latest film, The Gentlemen. Other early streaming releases include Disney and Pixar's Onward, and Universal titles Invisible Man, The Hunt, and Emma. Trolls World Tour will also be getting an on-demand release next month.

Sony, the studio behind Bloodshot, it responsible for the biggest box office hit of the year so far in Bad Boys for Life. The Will Smith and Martin Lawrence sequel will be arriving on-demand March 31st.

On Tuesday night, ComicBook.com is hosting a Bloodshot watch party on Twitter, using the hashtag #QuarantineWatchParty. Director Dave Wilson will be participating in the event as well, so be sure to follow along as we watch together!

If you want to purchase any of the new on-demand films that were released this week, just follow the links below!

