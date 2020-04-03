Harry Potter Fans Can Take Hogwarts Classes Online

Even after graduating from school, getting a job, and starting a family, some Harry Potter fans are still waiting on their letter to Hogwarts to arrive. Fans can visit the School of Witchcraft & Wizardry at Universal Studios parks in Los Angeles and Orlando, plus the Harry Potter filming museum in London, but now those eager to really get their hands dirty with Hogwarts classes have their opportunity. Online social media side Hogwarts is Here has been online for just over six years now but is gaining new life as fans look for ways to entertain themselves while stuck at home. Hogwarts is Here allows users to "create a character" and immerse themselves in the world of Hogwarts and the universe Harry Potter with thousands of others by "enrolling in realistic online Hogwarts courses, earning house points, meeting new friends in the common room and so much more." There are a wide variety of "classes" available for fans to take part in, ranging from classes Harry Potter himself took like Potions to Defense Against the Dark Arts, and even more. We've collected some of our favorite sounding classes from the site for you to read below! You can read the full list of classes by clicking here. It should go without saying that Hogwarts is Here is a purely fan created site. The legalise on the bottom of the site reads: "This website is not endorsed or supported directly or indirectly with Warner Bros. Entertainment, JK Rowling, Pottermore, or any of the official Harry Potter trademark/right holders. Hogwarts is Here was created by Keith D. Cardin & Kimmi Cranes, and is operated by a die-hard team of volunteer Harry Potter fans that dedicate hours on a daily basis to keep an amazing Wizarding World experience going for thousands of fans." Which classes would you want to take? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!

Charms This classic course from the books and films touts itself as "an overview of the basics of spellcasting" for First Year students, noting to teach "essential wizarding laws and touching briefly upon wandlore, we then discuss the components that are present within spells. Along the way you’ll learn of and practice the basic spells that all beginning witches and wizards should know. We’ll explore how such basic spells as the Severing Charm, the Levitation Charm and the Sunlight Charm demonstrate these fundamental aspects of spellcasting." The Seventh Year course goes into overdrive with the description reads: "We will deal with theoretical aspects like the limits of magic and experimental charms. Practical work will focus on larger scale enchantments and self-inflicting charms. This course also aims to prepare you for your N.E.W.T. at the end of the year."

Defense Against the Dark Arts Another staple of Harry's coursework, with its rotating staff of teachers, Defense Against the Dark Arts for first years is described as: "We will explore what the Dark Arts are, some basic defensive and offensive spells, and low ranking dark creatures that will allow you to develop an understanding about how we discuss and defend against dark creatures." The Seventh Year version of the class reads: "Using the lens of human rights, we will be looking at the most evil Dark Arts, exploring why they violate basic human rights, and how to defend ourselves against them if it is at all possible. This will be the most rigorous term in Defense Against the Dark Arts, so do not enter the classroom lightly or with a faint heart."

Potions Professor Snape isn't your teacher for this course which offers the opportunity to "learn safety and fundamental potions usage, terms, brewing, and basic theory. We will cover major ingredients as well as some history of potions." Unlike many other courses, Poitions doesn't go all the way to Seventh Year, capping off at Fifth Year, whose course description reads: "Welcome to Fifth Year Potions! This year we will be discussing and exploring potions relating to Psychology and the mind. I look forward to seeing you in the dungeons!"

Transfiguration You won't be able to actual turn things into other things even though the first year course is described as "An introduction to the science of transfiguration. This will cover what transfiguration is, its branches and laws, and basic inanimate transformations." Transfiguration goes through Fifth Year with topics including "animate to inanimate transformations" in second year, "inanimate to animate spells along with some non-spell transformations" in third year, "animate to animate transformations and trans-species transformations" in fourth year, and "the wonderful world of vanishment... banishment, and everything in between" for fifth year students.

Ancient Runes The course begins for second years and carries a very intriguing description: "Have you ever come across strange markings in old, worn books and wondered what they said? Do you have a love for languages and writing? Would you like to learn some of the world’s oldest magic? The study of Ancient Runes is a course concerning itself with ancient magical scripts from around the world, their history, their linguistics, and the spells they were used to compose. This year, prepare to enter the world of the Nords, the councils of the magi, and the halls of Valhalla." Other "Ancient Runes" covered over the six years of courses include Germanic runes, Ancient Egypt, Egyptian hieroglyphs, the Mediterranean and Oceania.

Care of Magical Creatures Beast lovers have plenty of opportunities to "discuss the Ministry of Magic, the Department for the Regulation and Control of Magical Creatures, and of course, the creatures." The courses reportedly cover topics ranging from "wizarding pets to demons" while covering their genetics and disease information. It also covers "different creatures that are popular in both the wizarding and Muggle worlds," alluding to a study of beasts like Bigfoot!

Magical Transportation We don't remember this one at Hogwarts, but Harry and Ron got a crash course in it during Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The course reportedly covers "flying on a broom" plus the practice of "apparition." Muggle transportation is also covered like Hot Air Balloons and other muggle forms of transportation.

Muggle Studies Perhaps the easiest for all the muggles that are role-playing on the site, with a description that reads "We will be diving into some of the fascinating inventions that help muggles in their day-to-day lives without the use of magic. This course will cover everything from pre-history to modern-day, offering a broad variety of muggle need-to-knows that aren't often taught in other courses." More advanced versions of the course focus on movies (everything from machinery and technique to genres and the most popular titles) and pop culture, which raises the question.....uh....do they talk about Harry Potter?