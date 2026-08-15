5 Modern Horror Villains That Could Take Freddy Krueger’s Place as Horror’s Greatest Showman

The success of Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street would make an icon out of Freddy Krueger. Portrayed by actor Robert Englund, Freddy gave audiences what few slashers could at the time: a villain with personality and charisma. Across multiple sequels and even a TV series, Freddy dominated the horror genre. That reign would end, however, with Englund’s final cinematic performance as the character in the 2003 crossover film Freddy vs Jason. While a 2010 remake would attempt to rejuvenate the character, the Elm Street series stagnated in the years that followed, leaving behind a power vacuum for other horror villains to fill.

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These 5 modern icons, created in the years following Freddy’s absence from cinema, carry on his legacy of terror and humor. They have large personalities — and even bigger kills. While A New Nightmare on Elm Street is confirmed to be in development, Freddy will have to duke it out with these 5 modern icons if he wants his ‘horror’s greatest showman’ title back.

5. Pennywise (IT)

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Pennywise is only placed this low because he’s not technically modern. After all, the villain originated in Stephen King’s 1986 novel, IT. It would take four years before Pennywise would be brought to the screen, and even then, it wasn’t a film; it was a TV miniseries. The two-part 1990s IT TV movie starred Tim Curry as the shapeshifting entity known as IT, which takes the form of Pennywise the clown. While the series gave many ’90s kids nightmares, its made-for-TV format led to a watered-down version of King’s novel, and an adaptation that was lacking.

Flash-forward to 2017: director Andy Muschietti tries again with a two-part movie adaptation of IT, starring Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise. The film was a massive success, becoming the highest-grossing horror film of all time; its 2019 sequel, It: Chapter Two was also a hit, and a large part of that success came from Skarsgård. While IT may have been known beforehand, it was Skarsgård who made Pennywise a household icon for a whole new generation. Both over-the-top and terrifying, Skarsgård’s killer clown has become one of the biggest personalities in modern horror, and thanks to the popularity of HBO’s spinoff, It: Welcome to Derry, he’s not going anywhere.

4. Longlegs (Longlegs)

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If you hire Nicolas Cage to play a horror villain, you know he’s going to deliver one with personality. That’s especially true with Dale Ferdinand Kobble, the villain in Oz Perkins’ 2024 film, Longlegs. Kobble is known as Longlegs, a killer who leaves cryptic clues at the scene of his crimes, while also leaving no trace that he’s there when it happens. For the most part, Longlegs keeps its killer hidden. Aside from a brief appearance in the film’s opening, Longlegs isn’t shown in full until much later. When he does appear, he acts over-the-top in a very Nic Cage sort of way, annoying a cashier and loudly singing to himself. It’s enough for the character to make a lasting impression.

Though Longlegs ultimately dies in the film (not that that ever stopped Freddy or Jason), the killer’s supernatural abilities and Satanic connections could easily bring him back to life. With the announcement of a follow-up to Longlegs, it’s clear it’s not the end for Dale Ferdinand Kobble, and fans are eager to see Cage return as the character.

3. Gladys (Weapons)

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Amy Madigan’s performance as Gladys in Weapons took everyone by surprise in 2025, leading to Madigan winning Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars – with good reason. Gladys, depicted as a witch who feeds off people’s life forces, is easily one of the most memorable aspects of Weapons. Like Freddy Krueger, Gladys targets children. She’s responsible for the disappearance of the 17 Maybrook children, the central mystery of the movie. Throughout the film, Gladys manipulates those around her, turning them into terrifying human weapons. Madigan chews the scenery as she does so, her colorful clothes and makeup instantly iconic. Equal parts campy and terrifying, audiences were intrigued about Gladys’ origin. It seems that question may be answered, as Weapons director Zach Cregger has confirmed a prequel film about the character is in development. If the film is as good as Weapons, it could very well cement Gladys as the new queen of the horror genre. 2. The Grabber (The Black Phone)

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In many ways, The Black Phone‘s Grabber feels like the perfect modern Freddy. Played by Ethan Hawke, the character is depicted as a serial killer and child abductor with a dark sense of humor. In the first film, he abducts Finney (Mason Thames), who escapes and kills The Grabber with the help of the killer’s past victims. This supernatural angle the film takes is cranked up to eleven in its sequel, Black Phone 2, where The Grabber returns as a vengeful spirit. If this already sounds like Freddy Krueger, you’d be right, and the inspiration only becomes more obvious in the way The Grabber kills his new victims, attacking them through their dreams.

The change is a welcome one, however, allowing for some creative new kills. The series, should it continue, should embrace this direction, especially if they want The Grabber to be remembered.

1. Art the Clown (Terrifier)

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Art the Clown feels like the best of both worlds. He’s silent, much like Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers, but he has all the personality and humor of Freddy Krueger (and even his supernatural powers). Making his first appearance in Damian Leone’s All Hallows’ Eve, Art gained icon status with the Terrifier franchise. Low-budget and full of gore, Terrifier spread through word of mouth, with Terrifier 2 and Terrifier 3 both seeing record success at the box office. But if it was the blood that drew audiences in, it was Art that made them stay.

Portrayed by actor David Howard Thornton, Art the Clown is both vicious and funny. Thornton plays the role theatrically, even as he kills in the most brutal of ways. With an actor so committed, and a memorable design to boot, Art has done well for an indie horror character; today, he can be seen at Spirit Halloween right next to all the other slasher icons. , Art the Clown isn’t just poised to be the next horror icon: he’s already made it. When Freddy Krueger returns, whenever that may be, he may find Art sitting on his throne.