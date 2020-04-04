The Rock Raps Moana Song To Teach Daughter How To Wash Hands

Though many people aren't exactly wild about hearing from celebrities during these trying times with the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus (as seen in the world's reaction to Gal Gadot's celebrity "Imagine" video), there are some well known people that are just as bored as some of us and have a knack for entertaining the masses. Enter Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson who has posted a hilarious and heart warming video from his home as he helps to teach his daughter about the 20 second rule for washing your hands. Johnson posted that he's realized the rap portion of the song he sins in Moana, “You’re Welcome," fits into that time frame. Check out the video below and try not to hum this one to yourself next time you wash your hands.

Like so many others in Hollywood, The Rock has seen his work schedule heavily effected by the coronavirus pandemic as the actor saw production on his Netflix movie shut down due to the virus. Red Notice already had to stop filming abroad, but production ground to a halt stateside as well.

"We are pressing pause on our @netflix production of RED NOTICE," Johnson previously wrote on Instagram. "The most important thing right now is for us to get everyone home to their concerned families. Gotta protect our babies, spouses, loved ones and elderly. We’ll continue to monitor and assess this situation closely to make the best decisions for our families first and then our businesses. We’re a resilient nation who ultimately, will always rise to the occasion to be accountable and work together to overcome whatever hardship lies in front of us. Our country will do its job, as the rest of the world will do theirs. Everyone please stay healthy, vigilant, safe and let’s protect one another. We’re all in this - together."

It's unclear when production on Red Notice will be able to resume but with the film being an international action-thriller with filming set to take place around the world. The project was previously described by Netflix's CCO Ted Sarandos as the streaming service's "biggest investment to date," so work on the film will no doubt resume at some point. There is currently no release date set for Red Notice, but given that it had just began production before the shutdown, it likely won't arrive on Netflix until 2021.

